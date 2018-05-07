‘Total Divas’ Renewed for Seasons 8 and 9

E! is keeping things rolling on Total Divas, renewing the popular reality show for two more seasons, Deadline reports.

The series focuses on the female wrestlers of WWE and premiered in 2013. Total Divas features the company’s biggest stars as well as newer faces and lets viewers in on their lives outside of the wrestling ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are thrilled to have celebrated the 100th episode of this popular franchise and are grateful to announce two additional seasons,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, E!’s Executive Vice President of Development and Production. “The series will continue to give a rare glimpse at a beloved cast of strong, diverse women whose big personalities, unique relationships and aspirational lifestyles have proven to resonate with our audience.”

The renewal will give the series its eighth and ninth seasons, with Season 7’s finale having aired in January.

Season 7 cast members included WWE Superstars Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Natalya, Maryse, Naomi, Lana, Alexa Bliss, Carmella and Nia Jax.

The news of the renewal comes just weeks ahead of the May 20 premiere of the series’ spinoff, Total Bellas, which focuses on Nikki and Brie. The upcoming season will chronicle the breakup between Nikki and John Cena, who were scheduled to wed on May 5.

“I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole,” Brie told People. “They really opened up their lives and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like this is it, we’re done. My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them like go, ‘My life isn’t perfect and isn’t easy’ and lets them see the playbook of her life.”

The mom of one added that viewers will see some “very personal conversations” between Nikki and Cena.

“John and Nicole allow the fans to see some very personal conversations, that to be honest, I was mind blown about,” Brie admitted. “[Husband] Bryan and I both said, ‘I don’t think we’d allow them to see those conversations’ but they do. I give them a lot of credit. You get to see where they’re at today and see that unravel.”

“I really had to take a step back and allow it and that was really hard on me because it’s my twin. I want to protect her from everything,” she added. “This has been the hardest season to film for me because all I want to do is protect her and keep everyone away, but this is what we do.”

Photo Credit: E!