‘Total Divas’: Brie Bella Says She and Daniel Bryan Are ‘Like Single Parents’ in New Trailer

Brie Bella needs some quality time with husband Daniel Bryan. The new mom lamented spending so much time apart from her husband in the new trailer for Total Divas released Wednesday, especially with such a young child.

“I feel like I haven’t seen him forever,” she says in the new clip. “We’re literally like single parents.”

Bryan recently returned to the ring following a nearly 3-year absence after being cleared medically following debilitating head and brain injuries from his years of wrestling.

“I’m so proud of him,” Bella told Sports Illustrated of her husband’s return to wrestling in an April interview. “He’s healthy, he deserves to be in that ring. It shows that with passion and dedication, you can truly accomplish anything.”

It’s not like he hasn’t had plenty to do personally. Bella and Bryan welcomed daughter Birdie in May 2017, but the E! star told Access this May that the couple was hoping to try for another child next year.

“Gosh my husband would love to start trying now for Baby No. 2 and I’m like, ‘No, there’s so many things I want to do.’ But we said definitely 2019 is our year to start trying again. Which is right around the corner,” she said in the interview.

“I told her she needs to wait a little bit,” twin sister Nikki Bella said.

“So I’ll probably be pregnant sooner rather than later,” Brie admitted. “Actually just had a scare. I was nine days late and like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ But all good.”

It’s clear that aside from being a talented wrestler, Brie is a natural at being a mother. In a 2017 New York City press event, she dished about becoming a mom while on reality TV, revealing that breastfeeding Birdie has been one of the most rewarding parts of her life.

“The breastfeeding, that bond, and honestly, this was the first morning where she didn’t wake up to us, but when she wakes up, and her little eyes open, and they see you, this smile… and babies have innocent smiles, they don’t fake anything. They let you know exactly how they’re feeling,” she said.

Fans of Total Divas will get to see more Brie mommy moments, plus drama with the other ladies, in season 8 of the E! reality series, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/Brie Bella