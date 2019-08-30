‘Total Bellas’ Stars Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Mourn Death of Dog Josie

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan experienced a tragic loss on Thursday. Brie announced on Instagram that the couple’s dog, Josie, passed away. Fans of Total Bellas are very familiar with Josie who frequently was seen on the show.

“It’s so hard to write this and tears can’t stop pouring down my face but sadly we lost our sweet little girl today, Josie,” she began in her lengthy, emotional post. “It was unexpected and we are still trying to understand why she had to leave us. We are never ready to lose someone we love. JoJo was apart of our family and Bryan and I treated her as our own. I never lost being her Mama and even when Bird came into our lives JoJo was still my first born.

“I’ll miss her soft pup fur, her snoring, begging for food, eating so fast, playing soccer, giving Bryan a hundred nose kisses but the biggest thing I’ll miss is every time I walked into the door the last 7 years she has made me feel SO loved. A love I’ll forever be grateful for.”

After the initial post, Brie shared a video of the couple’s daughter, Birdie, playfully “pestering” Josie on their bed.

The caption read, “This is the patience our sweet Josie had with our wild Bird. They became such best friends. Bird is trying to understand that we’ll never see her again. She keeps looking around the house to find her.”

There has been an outpouring of support towards the couple as they mourn the passing of their dog.

Many of the couple’s friends responded to the post, sharing their support for them in the difficult time.

C.J. Perry, who goes by Lana in the WWE, commented, “[Oh my god] Bri, I’m so sorry! I’m crying reading this. My heart breaks for you all. JoJo was the sweetest! Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers in this time.”

Another wrestling star, Torrie Wilson, added in the comment section, “[Oh my god] I’m seriously crying for your right now and soooo sorry!”

Total Bellas, which stars Brie and her twin sister, Nikki, first premiered in 2016. The show wrapped up its fourth season at the end of March. The couple have been married since 2014. They had their first child in May of 2017.