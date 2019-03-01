‘Total Bellas’ Star Nikki Bella Reveals Sister Brie Is Pushing Her to Get on Dating Apps

Nikki Bella split from John Cena in April 2018, and the WWE star was initially hesitant to get back on the dating scene, though her twin sister, Brie Bella, attempted to convince her otherwise.

During a trip to New York City to promote the new season of Total Bellas, Nikki and Brie spoke to The Blast and gave a few hints as to what fans can expect from upcoming episodes, which, according to Brie, will focus on her sister’s dating life.

When asked if she was on any dating apps, Nikki responded, “Maybe,” noting that while she hasn’t yet tried any apps, Brie is “trying to have me fill out an application.”

She followed that by confirming that she is “So happy,” whatever her romantic life might entail.

On the new season of Total Bellas, Brie continues to intervene in Nikki’s post-breakup life, setting her up on a blind date with former The Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus. However, sources told TMZ that there “weren’t any sparks” between the pair and Nikki didn’t feel interested in going on a second date with Kraus.

The season premiere of the show found Nikki moving out of Cena’s home, preparing to leave San Diego for Los Angeles.

“My break up has been a very difficult thing,” she said. “I don’t wanna compare it to death or divorce, but you’re pretty much saying goodbye to something forever.”

She explained that without Cena in her life, she ultimately realized just how much she depended on him during their six-year relationship.

“He was my rock,” Nikki said. “He was the one who always lifted me up, and it has kicked my a— and kicked me straight in the face realizing that, ‘Woah, I just let go of my number one supporter.’”

She continued, “It’s been tough lately. I don’t know if I can even get through it.”

Ultimately, Nikki may not need to make the move to dating apps after all, as the athlete is now reported to be dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

According to a source, the two have been seeing each other “for a while.” They have reportedly been spending time together despite their demanding schedules and were spotted at the farmer’s market in Studio City, California over Christmas weekend.

Bella competed on Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017, when she was still engaged to Cena, and was partnered with Chigvintsev. The two were eliminated in week seven of the competition.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mike Coppola