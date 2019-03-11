‘Total Bellas’: Nikki Bella ‘Sick of Being the Punching Bag’ Amid Ronda Rousey Feud

Nikki Bella was all-in when it came to turning on Ronda Rousey ahead of WWE Evolution 2018, but the drama-filled storyline brought with it a little more “hype” than the Total Bellas star expected.

Going into the historic Women’s Title match between the women in Sunday’s all-new episode of the E! reality show, Nikki and twin sister Brie were fully embracing their turn on Rousey, but being thrust back into the spotlight following her devastating breakup with John Cena was tough — especially with Rousey using their relationship as a dig in the ring.

“The only door you ever knocked down was the door to John’s bedroom,” Rousey quipped in the ring as part of their storyline.

“Am I always gonna be reminded of my ex?” Nikki told the camera after the match. “It’s so frustrating.”

Between that and the ongoing online sparring, the superstar was feeling a little overwhelmed.

“I love that we got the hype, but then sometimes it goes further than the hype, and I think that’s what I wasn’t ready for,” she explained, “It excites me, but it also stresses me out.”

She added, “Ronda and I having this storyline, it kind of scares me right now, just being back in the media. They start to get daggers a little close to your heart, I wanna say, or they start to get a little personal. And then you’re like, ‘Wait, I don’t think I’m ready for this.’”

And while Rousey’s jabs were all a part of the deal when it came down to their Evolution storyline, Nikki found it hard to distance herself at times after being called “worthless” and “talentless.”

“There just comes a point where you’re sick of being the punching bag,” she confessed. “It’s a lot of pressure on me, especially when you’re actually really going through a lot of s—. And I’m just over it, I’m just so sick of the perception people have of me.”

Brie was having troubles with the storyline as well, but her issue came from how well everything was going over — almost guaranteeing it would continue with the Survivor Series.

“Would it be amazing to be part of Survivor Series? Absolutely, but that is now me being on the road for another four weeks, not to mention almost two weeks of that will be in Europe and the UK,” she explained. “Another month being away from [daughter] Birdie.”

She continued to husband Daniel Bryan, “I’m really torn right now. Everything that’s happened in my comeback, it’s really hard on me, because I just can’t get past the negative right now.”

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: WWE