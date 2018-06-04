‘Total Bellas’: John Cena, Nikki Bella Reunite for the First Time Since Their Breakup



Nikki Bella and John Cena are both dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath of their canceled wedding during Sunday’s all-new episode of Total Bellas, but the former couple has to keep up a facade while working together.

After calling off the wedding over a differing opinion of having kids during last week’s episode, the couple admitted they will always have love for one another, but that Bella shouldn’t push her desire to be a mom to the side for anything.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel such a huge piece is just missing from me,” Bella told her sister, tearfully, adding that she felt she was living a “fake life” while trying not to reveal news of their split to people before she was ready.

But when they ran into each other backstage during the taping of WWE‘s Raw 25th anniversary event, things got a little awkward.

“John, I mean he’s like a frickin’ magnet to me and it’s like my heart sinks so deep into my stomach,” Bella told the camera. “Like, I feel like I don’t even know how to breathe as if my lungs are filled with fluid.”

After an initial hug, Bella called out Cena for not reaching out to her following their split.

“You didn’t even call or text me yesterday,” Bella told Cena.

“I’m supposed to stay away from you,” a solemn Cena responded. “It’s taking every fiber of my being not to text or call you. I’m just trying to do the right thing.”

“I miss you so much,” Cena told Bella, who replied, ” I miss you too.”

Fortunately for all the heartbroken Total Bellas fans out there, the couple appears to be on their way to making amends, even being spotted together near their San Diego home last month.

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” an insider close to the pair told Us Weekly last week. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

Cena even admitted during a May appearance on NBC News’ TODAY with Kathie Lee and Hoda that he was reversing his opinion on becoming a father.

“If you look at me five years ago — stubborn, selfish, self-focused — life had always been about me,” he said. “And then slowly over time, this woman waltzes in and just steals my heart. And whether I want to realize it or now, she becomes my number one.”

“I’m willing to go back on all these things that I say, and a lot of them I would hang on to just of stubbornness,” Cena continued. “It took a very strong look in the mirror for me to be like, ‘Why?’ This person is my number one and it’s something that’s very valuable to her, and of course, we can do this and I think it would be wonderful.”

He concluded: “For anyone out there speculating on what’s going, on, I love her, I wanna be with her, I wanna make her my wife, I wanna be the father of her children.”

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!