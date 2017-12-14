Tori Roloff Gives Heartwarming 7-Month Update on Baby Jackson

Jackson Roloff is growing up, and Little People, Big World fans have a lot of feelings about it.

TLC cast member Tori Roloff is giving fans a 7-month update on her and husband Zach Roloff‘s son Jackson.

“7 months!” she captioned a photo slideshow of the baby looking playful in khakis, boots and a red pullover.

She then listed a number of the baby’s accomplishments.

“Jackson is rolling! He has two teeth and is working on a third! J is obsessed with his feet and will take off anything in his way of his toes. Jackson has started eating ‘solid’ food! Jackson woke up this morning with his first sickness (but is still his usual happy self). Baby J loves to babble and doesn’t like awkward silences.”

Fans were shocked at how fast Jackson is growing up.

“Jackson is SO ADORABLE!!! Take in every moment, they grow up way too fast,” one fan wrote.

“Can’t believe he’s already 7 months. Goes by too fast,” another added.

“Can’t believe he is 7 months! Just gets cuter!!!” a third echoed.

The Roloffs have been getting in the holiday spirit recently, getting their their first Christmas tree, which Tori says was a high point of the season, while Jackson met Santa for the first time earlier this week.

“Okay, I’m done. This kid kills me,” she captioned the picture. “We met Santa today and I think J would have taken a nap right there on his knee. His patience and curiosity just gets me. I hope you guys are enjoying this Christmas season as much as we are.”

