Tori Roloff’s Son Jackson Wishes America a ‘Happy Birthday’ in Radio Flyer

July 4th is a day ripe with photo opportunities, and Tori Roloff took them in stride with a selection of adorable photos of her baby boy, Jackson, celebrating the holiday.

The reality star shared two snaps of her son in full red, white and blue gear, loving life as he sat in a personalized Radio Flyer wagon emblazoned with his name, Jackson Kyle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first snap sees Jackson wearing a red, white and blue checked shirt and a blue bucket and holding an American flag hat as he sits in his wagon, which is parked in front of a field of wheat.

The second photo gives fans a close-up look at the 1-year-old, with a house and tree visible in the background of the shot.

“Happy birthday America!” Roloff captioned the post along with red and blue heart and flag emojis.

The family recently enjoyed another photo opp when they visited Disneyland, with Roloff, Jackson and Roloff’s husband, Zach Roloff, heading to the California theme park for some family fun.

In a recent post on Instagram, Tori reflected on the trip, explaining that Disney “has a way of resetting” her.

“Already having Disney withdrawals! What a fun getaway,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself, Jackson and Zach with their friends. “Disney has a way of resetting me for real life. I lost myself for a week in magic and fun and made the best memories with my family and friends. There aren’t many couples that are as easy to travel with as these two were! Such good role models for parents too! We miss you guys already!”

She had previously shared a photo of the family in front of the castle alone, writing, “In my happy place with my happy people!”

Zach and Tori recently made headlines after purchasing a $560,000 home in Oregon, with Radar Online reporting that the property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two living rooms. The home also includes a swimming pool and is just minutes away from the Roloff’s family farm.

The couple also recently sold their Portland, Oregon home, heading to their bigger pad with more room to spread out.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @toriroloff