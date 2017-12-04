Tori Roloff Shares a Glimpse of Her ‘Boys’ With Tender Black-And-White Snaps

Tori Roloff is giving fans an intimate look at everyday life with her “boys,” sharing lovely father-son photos on Instagram this weekend.

My boys. 💙 A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Dec 1, 2017 at 10:23pm PST

The Little People, Big World cast member shared a black and white slideshow of husband Zach carrying baby Jackson on his shoulders, first from the back and then from the front.

“My boys,” Roloff captioned it.

The 26-year-old and her husband, 27, have been loving their nearly seven months as parents.

Jackson was born in May and has captured fans’ hearts since the first photo posted by his parents.

Last month, Roloff gave fans a detailed update about how the little boy has been progressing.

“We officially have a kid who is half way to one year!” she wrote. “Jackson is sleeping through the night! He survived his first pumpkin season and LOVED IT. He was a pumpkin for Halloween! He has cut his first tooth. He can roll from his back to his stomach (if he wants to). Also… still trying to regroup after daylight savings. Love you Baby J! Keep growing!”

Recently, the happy trio spent time with the extended Roloff family for Thanksgiving, where Jackson bonded with uncle Jacob and cousin Ember, who was born in September to Zach’s brother Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey.