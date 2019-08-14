Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie Turn Themselves in to FBI on Federal Tax Evasion Charges

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley turned themselves in to an FBI office in Atlanta on Wednesday after they were indicted Tuesday for federal tax evasion charges. The Chrisley Knows Best stars reportedly drove from Nashville to Atlanta late Tuesday and stayed in the city overnight before surrendering to the FBI around 8:45 a.m., a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Another source told the outlet that although the married couple is “extremely nervous,” they’re also “happy in a way that it’s coming to a head so they can successfully get this behind them.”

The Chrisleys are reportedly scheduled to appear in court Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. ET. The couple was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for tax evasion, with Todd outrightly denying any wrongdoing hours before the indictment came down.

Despite the legal drama, the family popular USA Network reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, is still scheduled to air for the remainder of its seventh season. A source told ET that the network is respecting the legal process and expects the back half of season 7 to air this fall as planned. The first half already premiered in May.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared Monday, Todd warned his fans that he and Julie could be indicted because of what he is blaming on a former employee, who he claimed stole from his family, created fake documents and forged signatures.

“I’ve never talked about this publicly before, but there’s been a cloud hanging over Julie and me and our entire family for the past seven years. It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time,” he began the lengthy post.

He said he wouldn’t give specific details, but claimed the employee’s crimes “involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents, forging our signatures and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything.”

“We even discovered that he illegally bugged our home,” Todd continued. “Needless to say, we fired the guy and took him to court — and that’s when the real trouble started. To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud. That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way.”

He maintained his and his wife’s innocence, writing, “We know we’ve done nothing wrong… I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”

If convicted, Todd and Julie could face 30 years behind bars.