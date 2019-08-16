Todd Chrisley’s ‘Tough Times’ Post Has His Comments Section Filling Up

Todd Chrisley is leaning on his faith during tough times. The Chrisley Knows Best star, who was indicted alongside wife Julie Chrisley for on tax evasion charges this week, shared a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday in the midst of his legal drama. The post, which was a quote attributed to televangelist Robert Harold Schuller, reads, “Tough times never last, but tough people do.”

In his lengthy caption, Todd wrote about his faith. “Trust and believe that we are holding the right hand of God on this walk we are on, if he brings us to it he will bring us through it. Please don’t fall victim to false prophets , don’t give attention to the attention seekers , stay steady on your course , grieve the loss of ones you love that didn’t love you , pray for them even though they have wronged you , forgive them for yourself and ask God to move them on,” he wrote.

He added that the family is “getting back to work” amid the indictment and that their show “hasn’t been cancelled.”

“God delivered much clarity yesterday as to those who set a net for us , so the Lord says ‘May the net your enemies cast for you be the same net they become snared in.’”

“To each and everyone that has supported us on this journey we call life , we love you with all of our hearts , the kindness we have been shown yesterday and through this process has been overwhelming , God is good , we drop our hands and surrender to God and will let God do the rest , you can’t claim FAITH and still express FEAR,” he concluded.

Fans commenting on the post appeared torn on their feelings about the matter.

“I hope none of these allegations against you are true,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I hope you’re telling the truth, man… I’m so upset about this!” someone else said.

Some seemed convinced the Chrisleys were involved in illegal activity, leaving comments like, “Wow pretty disappointing! Everyone says their innocent! Where there’s smoke there’s fire!”

Still others supported the 50-year-old reality star.

“We got your back Todd! Give it to God and move on!” one wrote.

“Life is full of obstacles my friend. This one you will conquer without any doubt. Stay strong and fight. The truth ALWAYS prevails,” another said.

Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crimes. Their former accountant, Peter Tarantino, is also facing the same charges.

The couple has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to their charges in court Wednesday afternoon.

Following the indictment, Todd’s previously estranged son, Kyle Chrisley, said he’d lied about his father’s taxes in the past because of a drug addiction. He said he lied during a 2017 interview with Good Morning America when he said Todd bragged about not having to pay taxes.

“I’ve seen all the stories about my dad’s indictment all over the internet,” Kyle, 27, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media. Honestly, I’m tired of it. You guys don’t have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all.”

“Everything I said in my interview was a lie,” Kyle said. “These allegations against my dad are all LIES!”

He claimed that his sister Lindsie Chrisley and his biological mom Teresa Terry spoke to authorities about his father and stepmom Julie.

“About a year and a half ago my biological mom and my sister, Lindsie were responsible for turning my dad in to the Georgia Department of Revenue for Tax evasion,” Kyle continued in his Facebook post, explaining that his “rocky” relationship with Todd at the time was “used to their advantage.”

“I was battling drug addiction and I felt like he [was] trying to control me so when they said if he’s locked up he can’t put you back in treatment I said okay,” Kyle went on. “I should have said NO!”

If convicted of their alleged crimes, the Chrisleys could face 30 years behind bars.