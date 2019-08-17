Todd Chrisley Reveals If ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Is Canceled After Tax Evasion Indictment

With Todd and Julie Chrisley facing charges for a slew of alleged financial crimes, many Chrisley Knows Best fans have been wondering if the show will be canceled. However, Todd seemingly dispelled those rumors in his latest Instagram post. After facing the indictment head-on, Todd shared an inspirational quote that read “Tough times never last, but tough people do.” In the post’s caption he wrote a lengthy post that implied that the show is not going anywhere.

“We are getting back to work after this distraction, and our show hasn’t been cancelled,” he wrote amid religious quotes.

Todd and Julie are facing charges of wire fraud, tax evasion and hiding income from the IRS, but they have plead not guilty to the charges. Todd let fans know that legal trouble was brewing as news broke of the charges, and he shifted blame on to former accountant Peter Tarantino, who was also charged in the scandal.

“I’ve never talked about this publicly before, but there’s been a cloud hanging over Julie and me and our entire family for the past seven years. It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time,” Todd said in an Instagram post. “I’m telling you all this because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that prove it.”

Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/USA Network