Todd Chrisley Reveals If ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Is Canceled After Tax Evasion Indictment

With Todd and Julie Chrisley facing charges for a slew of alleged financial crimes, many Chrisley Knows Best fans have been wondering if the show will be canceled. However, Todd seemingly dispelled those rumors in his latest Instagram post. After facing the indictment head-on, Todd shared an inspirational quote that read “Tough times never last, but tough people do.” In the post’s caption he wrote a lengthy post that implied that the show is not going anywhere.
Trust and believe that we are holding the right hand of God on this walk we are on, if he brings us to it he will bring us through it. Please don’t fall victim to false prophets , don’t give attention to the attention seekers , stay steady on your course , grieve the loss of ones you love that didn’t love you , pray for them even though they have wronged you , forgive them for yourself and ask God to move them on. We are getting back to work after this distraction and our show hasn’t been cancelled , God delivered much clarity yesterday as to those who set a net for us , so the Lord says “ May the net your enemies cast for you be the same net they become snared in .. To each and everyone that has supported us on this journey we call life , we love you with all of our hearts , the kindness we have been shown yesterday and through this process has been overwhelming , God is good , we drop our hands and surrender to God and will let God do the rest , you can’t claim FAITH and still express FEAR.
“We are getting back to work after this distraction, and our show hasn’t been cancelled,” he wrote amid religious quotes.
Todd and Julie are facing charges of wire fraud, tax evasion and hiding income from the IRS, but they have plead not guilty to the charges. Todd let fans know that legal trouble was brewing as news broke of the charges, and he shifted blame on to former accountant Peter Tarantino, who was also charged in the scandal.
Thank you all for your love and support. Our family will forever be grateful ❤️ God bless you all!
“I’ve never talked about this publicly before, but there’s been a cloud hanging over Julie and me and our entire family for the past seven years. It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time,” Todd said in an Instagram post. “I’m telling you all this because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that prove it.”
