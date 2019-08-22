Todd Chrisley Posts Quote About ‘Empathy’ Amid Tax Evasion Indictment

Todd Chrisley is in the midst of a public scandal involving tax fraud and other various crimes. But while many have leaned on both sides of the spectrum, he recently took to Instagram to share with fans and trolls alike that “empathy” is the “highest form of knowledge” over opinions.

Several fans took to the comment section to show their support, with one writing, “Never explain….your friends don’t need it & your enemies won’t believe you anyway!”

Someone else showed their support by commenting, “Opinions don’t require knowledge of any kind; just the ability to speak. Empathy requires us to place ourselves in another’s situation and, hopefully, gain a better UNDERSTANDING of the situation they are in. Kindness requires us to lend help to each other; in whatever way that we can. I continue to pray for you and your family. [Heart emoji]. Love you guys even though I don’t know you.”

While some have a more loving approach, his estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley isn’t in his corner.

“As I’ve said it before, it’s heartbreaking that Lindsie feels the need to air her private issues in public. But whatever she says, she is still my daughter and Chase and Savannah’s sister,” he told PEOPLE.“We have always loved her, we will always love her, and we are here for her.”

It all started when his daughter publicly claimed Todd and her brother, Chase, harassed and threatened to reveal a sex tape that she was in if she didn’t lie about something. According to a police report, she said that both of them “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

The Chrisleys have been the center of controversy after they were accused of tax evasion, bank fraud and other financial crimes. The couple has plead not guilty to the charges and have been released on a bond.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Chrisley and Julie Chrisley set up a production company called 7C’s Productions — which served as a loan-out company for all the money made through their USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best. The papers claim that millions of dollars were deposited into the production company account over the years. The outlet also wrote the couple did not file for tax returns in time for 2014, 2015 and 2016.