'The Voice' Season 22 Winner Revealed
There's a new winner of The Voice! On Tuesday, the singing competition crowned its next champion — Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake Shelton. Naturally, fans have some serious thoughts about the Season 22 outcome.
22-year-old Leatherwood hails from Statesboro, Georgia. He was a member of Team Blake, which allowed Shelton to take home his ninth victory as a coach, per PEOPLE. After the finale, both Shelton and Leatherwood spoke with PEOPLE about the season and the win that they achieved at the end of it. Shelton said that it was "humbling" to see how much people connected with Leatherwood, adding, "People love what I stand for. People love my music and how I sang. It took me by surprise that America chose me. I just think my goal in life is to make people happy, and America made me happy today. I'm very excited to be The Voice champion of season 22."
Of course, since every viewer had their own take on who should win Season 22, there were mixed reactions to the outcome on Twitter. Read on to see what fans are saying about the winner.
Rigged
Camila and John’s face when they announced Bryce as the winner had me dead💀 they knew this was rigged cuz how the hell did Bryce win over Parijita, Bodie, Kim, Justin, Omar and Morgan?!? #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/F517C4I59O— 𝗮 (@selarination) December 14, 2022
Some people were so incensed by the outcome that they're claiming it was rigged. They were shocked by who won.
Nope
“and the voice 2022 is bryce leatherwood” pic.twitter.com/ElWOUKjg8G— erika (@labuenodoubt) December 14, 2022
Fans aren't too happy about Leatherwood winning. It's not what they expected.
Worst
That is one of the WORST results that this show has ever seen. Absolutely absurd. #VoiceFinale #TheVoice— tom (@thom_ahs) December 14, 2022
It's safe to say that Twitter users weren't pleased with the outcome. This fan even called it the "worst."
Oh?
“the winner of the voice… BRYCE” pic.twitter.com/UHWIRRXr2y— sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) December 14, 2022
Leatherwood was indeed the winner of Season 22. But, not in the hearts of all fans.
Yay!
OMG YESSSSS BRYCE WON THE VOICE! CONGRATULATIONS BRYCE! #TheVoice #BryceLeatherwood @NBCTheVoice @leatherwood222 pic.twitter.com/qs4I8dVSp4— Chase‼️💯 (@ItsChaseBoiiiii) December 14, 2022
While many weren't happy about the outcome, others were. They're thrilled that Leatherwood came out on top.
Really?
AMERICA, you idiots! Y’all never know how vote correctly in anything!!! Ever! OMAR IN 4TH????????? OMAR????#TheVoice #TheVoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/D1ZBZQ8IFQ— . (@CheyanneBabeey) December 14, 2022
Leatherwood's placement wasn't the only one that drew ire. This fan thought that the other contestants should have gotten their flowers.
Recount Please
He beat out Omar and Morgan!?!? Even Bodie!? I demand a recount. This is ridiculous.#TheVoice#TheVoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/csrnGg6IIz— . (@CheyanneBabeey) December 14, 2022
Some viewers are calling for a recount after the finale. Alas, Leatherwood won Season 22.