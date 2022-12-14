'The Voice' Season 22 Winner Revealed

By Stephanie Downs

There's a new winner of The Voice! On Tuesday, the singing competition crowned its next champion — Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake Shelton. Naturally, fans have some serious thoughts about the Season 22 outcome. 

22-year-old Leatherwood hails from Statesboro, Georgia. He was a member of Team Blake, which allowed Shelton to take home his ninth victory as a coach, per PEOPLE. After the finale, both Shelton and Leatherwood spoke with PEOPLE about the season and the win that they achieved at the end of it. Shelton said that it was "humbling" to see how much people connected with Leatherwood, adding, "People love what I stand for. People love my music and how I sang. It took me by surprise that America chose me. I just think my goal in life is to make people happy, and America made me happy today. I'm very excited to be The Voice champion of season 22."

Of course, since every viewer had their own take on who should win Season 22, there were mixed reactions to the outcome on Twitter. Read on to see what fans are saying about the winner. 

Rigged

Some people were so incensed by the outcome that they're claiming it was rigged. They were shocked by who won.

Nope

Fans aren't too happy about Leatherwood winning. It's not what they expected.

Worst

It's safe to say that Twitter users weren't pleased with the outcome. This fan even called it the "worst."

Oh?

Leatherwood was indeed the winner of Season 22. But, not in the hearts of all fans.

Yay!

While many weren't happy about the outcome, others were. They're thrilled that Leatherwood came out on top.

Really?

Leatherwood's placement wasn't the only one that drew ire. This fan thought that the other contestants should have gotten their flowers.

Recount Please

Some viewers are calling for a recount after the finale. Alas, Leatherwood won Season 22.

