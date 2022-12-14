'The Voice' Season 22 Winner Revealed

There's a new winner of The Voice! On Tuesday, the singing competition crowned its next champion — Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake Shelton. Naturally, fans have some serious thoughts about the Season 22 outcome.

22-year-old Leatherwood hails from Statesboro, Georgia. He was a member of Team Blake, which allowed Shelton to take home his ninth victory as a coach, per PEOPLE. After the finale, both Shelton and Leatherwood spoke with PEOPLE about the season and the win that they achieved at the end of it. Shelton said that it was "humbling" to see how much people connected with Leatherwood, adding, "People love what I stand for. People love my music and how I sang. It took me by surprise that America chose me. I just think my goal in life is to make people happy, and America made me happy today. I'm very excited to be The Voice champion of season 22."

Of course, since every viewer had their own take on who should win Season 22, there were mixed reactions to the outcome on Twitter. Read on to see what fans are saying about the winner.