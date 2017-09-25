‘The Voice’ Releases Jaw-Dropping, ‘One in a Million’ Audition Ahead of Season Premiere

This emotional performance will leave you speechless. Watch #TheVoice TOMORROW 8/7c on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/ItChh0Qenb — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 24, 2017

Has The Voice already found its winner this season? All of the coaches seem to think so.

Ahead of the reality competition’s season premiere Monday night, NBC released a clip from the blind auditions, and every coach was completely stunned by the performance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hailing from a small Native American community called Hollister, North Carolina, Brooke Simpson brought the house down with her rendition of “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato. From the opening note of her performance, it was easy to see that she had a gift that few others did.

Unsurprisingly, each and every coach turned their chair around during the song. Blake Shelton was the first to turn, with Miley Cyrus quickly following suit. Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson didn’t take too much longer to cast their vote for Simpson. Hudson even went as far as to throw her notebook across the room, a move that she claimed later was to show that she didn’t need notes anymore, because she’s found the winner.

After Simpson finished her song, every coach lathered her with praise. Levine ran up to give her a hug, while Cyrus said that she had thought about embracing her but Levine beat her to it. All the judges made it clear that they felt Simpson was strong enough to win the entire competition, and they wanted her as a part of their team. Levine went as far as to call her performance, “One in a million.”

Only one other time in the history of The Voice have all four coaches been that enamored by a performance at the blind auditions. The judges swooned over Jordan Smith a couple of years ago, saying that he would undoubtedly win it all after his performance of Sia’s “Chandelier” during auditions. If you recall, Smith went on to shatter the competition, winning the season.

Is Brooke Simpson in line for the same destiny? Find out which coach she chooses when The Voice premieres its new season tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC.