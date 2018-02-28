Why Kelly Clarkson Said She’s ‘Such a Nerd’ on ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson is fitting in perfectly on The Voice‘s judge panel, bringing in her musical expertise as well as her sense of humor.

Before meeting a contestant on Tuesday’s new episode, the “Love So Soft” singer commented to her fellow judges about sitting on the famous red chair.

“Like, all of a sudden I found myself sitting at the helm of like, the Stark Trek “Enterprise” and I’m sitting like this,” she said giving her best Captain Kirk sitting pose.

“Feels like a spaceship right?” Adam Levine quipped at the new judge. “Like, Beam Me Up Scotty.”

“Not beam me up, what does it say? I don’t know,” She responded.

“Beam me up Scotty,” Adam Levine said once more.

“No, beam me up is when they’re like on a planet,” Blake Shelton interjected.

“Beat me down Scotty,” Levine said jokingly, getting laughs from the audience and Clarkson.

Shelton then asked about Geordie LaForge’s (played by LeVar Burton on the series) eyewear and Clarkson shared an instance from her childhood.

“Remember like, the banana clips that girls used to wear, I’d put it across my face and that was like, ‘Captain,’” Clarkson said, mimicking LaForge’s lines from Star Trek.

“I’m such a nerd,” she said realizing her fellow judges had no idea what she was talking about.

“Yes, I agree,” Shelton said.

“I think that might be the big reason why no one married me til I was like 30,” she joked.

Clarkson is joining The Voice panel for the first time this season, joining veterans Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys.

Fans were quick to relate to Clarkson’s words.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.