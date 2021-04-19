'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson Returns on Tonight's Episode

✖

Kelly Clarkson will officially be returning to The Voice on Monday night's episode. The coach was forced to miss out on the Battle rounds portion of the show due to an illness. In her place, Kelsea Ballerini served as the coach for Team Kelly.

As ScreenRant noted, Clarkson missed out on the Battle rounds, which took place over the course of three weeks. She will subsequently be back in her red chair on Monday night's episode, which marks the start of the Knockouts. The "Because Of You" singer isn't the only person who will be making a splash on Monday's episode. On Twitter, she shared a sneak peek of the Knockouts, which involves Snoop Dogg serving as the Mega Mentor. She told fans that they're not going to want to miss seeing the rapper take on mentorship duties. Judging by the fact that the episode will see both Clarkson's return and Snoop Dogg's first outing as the Mega Mentor, she's definitely not wrong in saying that it will be one that viewers won't want to miss. To catch all of the excitement for yourself, you can check out Rakuten or you can turn to Hulu the day after the newest episode airs.

As previously mentioned, Clarkson had to take a step back from The Voice due to an illness. Back when it was originally announced that Ballerini would be stepping in for her, Clarkson took to social media to write, "Thank you so much [Kelsea Ballerini] for sitting in for me while I was feeling under the weather! I know my team is in great hands with you!! Y'all aren't going to want to miss this!! The battles start next week on [The Voice]! #TeamKelly #TheVoice."

Of course, Ballerini also addressed the news on social media. In her message, she shared her excitement over being able to get the opportunity to fill in for Clarkson, with whom she has worked closely in the past (Ballerini has also previously appeared on The Voice, serving as Clarkson's team mentor in 2019). The "Miss Me More" singer wrote that "when [Kelly Clarkson] calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work. thank you [John Legend, Nick Jonas] and ole pops [Blake Shelton] for making me feel like part of the [The Voice] family. I’m forever #teamkelly...see y’all at the battle rounds!"

