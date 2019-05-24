‘The Voice’ Fans Weigh in on Gwen Stefani Returning and Replacing Adam Levine

The Voice fans feel very passionately about Adam Levine‘s exit ahead of season 17, with Gwen Stefani taking his judge’s chair. Many took to social media after the show announced the change.

“Not surprised Adam left, though. The past three seasons he’s had no member of his team make the finale,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Booooooooo stay Adam we love you,” another said.

Not shocking. Seemed like he checked out a long time ago — Meagan (@themeaganmarie_) May 24, 2019

Blake should take a break as well. Enough Blake and Gwen we get it your together love ya both but #enough — MaiyaCunningham (@FansofMaiya) May 24, 2019

this makes me so sad but happy at the same time??? — bi bibliophile (@bisexualxbrooke) May 24, 2019

Sorry to see Adam go. Best Wishes. Blake and Gwen? No thanks, I’ll pass. — Kimi (@JustK2day) May 24, 2019

gonna miss him and his back and forth jabs with @blakeshelton. it just won’t feel the same — Austin (@ThankUNxtNeedy) May 24, 2019

After host Carson Daly made the big announcement during the Today show Friday morning, Levine took to Instagram to say his goodbyes, wishing fellow coach Blake Shelton a special goodbye.

“BLAKE F—IN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it,” he cracked. “Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, [I’m] just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life.

He then asked his fellow coaches to “take care of” Shelton. “Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend], take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Shelton wrote on Twitter that he was having a tough time with the news that Levine wouldn’t be back for season 17.

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around [Adam Levine] not being at [The Voice] anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives,” Shelton tweeted. “I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

A new report from TVLine details that a rule change and poor performance from Levine at NBC‘s upfront presentations on May 13 may have solidified his departure from the show for the first time since it premiered in 2011. Read more about that here.

