‘The Voice’ Fans Shocked When Returning Singer Gets Rejected Again

On this week’s episode of The Voice, a returning contestant’s dreams came crashing down again after not a single coach turned their chairs, eliciting surprise among fans at home.

Luna Searles, a 37-year-old singer from Atlanta, previously appeared on the show back in Season 2 and was rejected. This year, she walked on the stage with renewed confidence, belting out a cover of “Nutbush City Limits” with her mother looking on from backstage.

However, as she continued performing, it became clear none of the coaches would turn their chairs. It seemed like her final high note might save her, but it was not to be.

Strangely enough, Adam Levine told Searles she was a “great singer” and told her he felt like there was just something more he needed to hear from her. Both Levine and Kelly Clarkson felt that last note came a little too late.

“We need to hear some finesse and more depth to what you’re capable of doing,” Blake Shelton chimed in.

“I’m certain that you can do the songs you need to do to win here, but we just didn’t hear it in this song,” John Legend said. “And I believe do it.”

Even though she was rejected, Searles’ family still said she did a great job.

Fans at home were disappointed by her rejection.

“Omg no… HER MOM,” one fan wrote as Searles’ mom teared up.

“Was really looking forward to Luna Searles’s comeback performance. Bummed she didn’t get a chair turn,” another fan wrote.

Another viewer was really confused by the rejection when other singers were chosen.

Adam just picked that girl with zero range but told Luna he needed more range from her. #thevoice pic.twitter.com/R0uceHLlOl — 🄻🅄🄼🄰🅁🄸🄰 (@lumaria) March 5, 2019

“Seriously, we expect so much from black singers, it’s insane. Luna sang circles around the cute/pure voices that were just chosen, but her style doesn’t sell well, so… [eyeroll emoji],” one viewer wrote.

“I would have turned for Luna Searles. She rocked! Great song choice and she had the rasp and brought it down to show a sweeter side then wailed away. What more can you ask?” another wrote.

“Wow!! They have turned their chairs for 75 whisper singers and not for Luna…I just…make me a judge,” one person sarcastically wrote.

Photo credit: NBC