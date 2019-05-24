‘The Voice’ Coach Adam Levine Quits Ahead of Season 17

The Voice is returning for its 17th season, but coach Adam Levine isn’t. Despite previously confirming his involvement, host Carson Daly announced on the Today show on Friday that Levine would be leaving the all-star coaching panel and that Gwen Stefani will replace him.

“After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave The Voice,” Daly, 45, began. “Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists he worked closely with over the years.”

Levine has appeared on every season of the NBC singing competition since its 2011 debut.

“Of course, many viewers will miss his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He will always be a cherished member of The Voice family. We wish him nothing but the best,” Daly continued.

The silver lining to the Maroon 5 frontman’s exit is that former coach Stefani is set to return for season 17.

“With Adam’s departure you might be wondering, ‘Well, who’s going to be sitting in that coveted big, giant red chair?’” Daly said. “And I’m happy to share this morning that Gwen Stefani will be returning for season 17. Gwen has sat in the chair before. She met her current boyfriend, Blake Shelton, through the show and we’re looking forward to having Gwen back.”

Stefani, who has been dating Shelton since 2015, has appeared on seasons 7, 9, and 12 of The Voice and has not yet won the competition.

“Next season should be a lot of fun,” Daly concluded on Friday.

Levine and Shelton are the only coaches not to take any seasons off during the entire series, except for now. The Grammy winner has won three seasons of the show with contestants Javier Colon (season 1), Tessanne Chin (season 5) and Jordan Smith (season 9).

The day before the news broke that he won’t be returning, Levine sold his and wife Behati Prinsloo’s $45 million home to Ellen DeGeneres.

Stefani will be joining Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson on the panel for season 17. Other stars who have been featured as full-time coaches are Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson.

The Voice is set to return to NBC in the fall, although no date has been announced yet.