‘The Voice’ Coach Adam Levine’s Last Social Media Post Is Heartbreaking Amid His Exit

The Voice coach Adam Levine has exited the show ahead of the new season, and his last social media post is heartbreaking in the wake of the news.

Shared both to Instagram and Twitter, Levine posted a photo of him and fellow co-judge Blake Shelton cuddled up and host Carson Daly looked on laughing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the caption he joked that the image was a “rare moment of tenderness” between the two of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on May 21, 2019 at 3:01pm PDT

The Voice host Carson Daly revealed the news that Levine would not be back for Season 17 of the show, saying in a statement on the Today Show, “After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave The Voice.”

“Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists he worked closely with over the years,” he added.

“Of course, many viewers will miss his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton,” Daly continued. “He will always be a cherished member of The Voice family. We wish him nothing but the best.”

However, the silver lining to the news that Levine is leaving, is that previous Voice coach Gwen Stefani will be returning.

“With Adam’s departure you might be wondering, ‘Well, who’s going to be sitting in that coveted big, giant red chair?’” Daily shared. “And I’m happy to share this morning that Gwen Stefani will be returning for season 17. Gwen has sat in the chair before. She met her current boyfriend, Blake Shelton, through the show and we’re looking forward to having Gwen back.”

“Next season should be a lot of fun,” Daly concluded his statement.

Shelton has since spoken out about Levine’s exit, tweeting, “Having a hard time wrapping my head around [Adam Levine] not being at [The Voice] anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

While other coached have come and gone, Levine and Shelton are the two that have been on the show the longest. Both have sat in the chairs since Season 1 and neither has taken a season off like other coaches have.

Shelton, of course, is the most winning coach on The Voice, but Levine’s team actually won the very first season, with singer Javier Colon being crowned the champ.

He would go on to win only two more times: next in Season 5 with Tessanne Chin, and the last time was in Season 9 with Jordan Smith.