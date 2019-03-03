‘The Voice’ Alum Janice Freeman’s Death Confirmed by Her Representatives

Representatives for The Voice singer Janice Freeman confirmed her death, hours after the 33-year-old suddenly died from complications of a blood clot Saturday.

“We are heartbroken to report that Janice Marie Freeman passed away on March 2, 2019 from an extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that traveled to her heart,” her team wrote in a statement shared on her Instagram Story Sunday. “While at home her husband Dion performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. She passed away at a local hospital shortly after.”

Freeman’s team called her a “survivor and fighter” who was a “beautiful force in this world.”

“Her story inspired fans nationwide, having successfully battled cervical cancer and living her life to the fullest while fighting lupus,” the statement continued. “Her friends and family greatly appreciate your prayers, calls, and texts during this time, and ask that they be given space to remember everything that Janice was to them as they process and mourn her loss.”

Freeman’s family told TMZ she started having trouble breathing at her home in West Covina, California. Her husband called 911 and performed CPR while waiting for paramedics. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m..

The singer appeared on The Voice Season 13 in 2017, and was a favorite of coach Miley Cyrus. Freeman made it to the Top 11 and remained in touch with Cyrus after the show. Last year, she shared a video on Instagram thanking Cyrus for helping her out financially when her family was looking for a new home.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” Freeman said in the emotional video. “I need y’all to understand that it is time to go into 2018 believing God for real… Y’all don’t understand that you see these people on TV. You see things happening and all of that. But you don’t understand that these people are real. And her heart is so huge. And she allows God to use her to bless my life.”

On Sunday, Cyrus took to Instagram to share a tribute, posting a photo of a rainbow outside her home.

“Thank you [Janice Freeman]… for everything. This represents you perfectly,” Cyrus wrote.

Jennifer Hudson, who was also a coach on Freeman’s season of The Voice, also paid tribute, sharing a clip from Freeman’s blind audition, when she sang Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive.”

“[Janice Freeman] the voice of hers we got to hear and the bit of life we got to watch her live was a blessing and inspiration to us all! My heart and prayers go out to [Freeman’s] daughter and family,” Hudson wrote, including the hashtag “RIP Janice Freeman.”

Freeman is survived by her husband Dion, daughter Hannah, her mother Janice and her brothers and sisters.

Photo credit: NBC