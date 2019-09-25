‘The Voice’: Adam Levine Reveals Wild New Hairdo as Season 17 Begins Without Him

Life is certainly a little different for Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine. For starters, this is the first time he will not be a judge on The Voice. The show debuted on Monday for its 17th season. On Tuesday morning, Levine was spotted sporting a new look. The latest change for Levine has to do with his hair. He was spotted in Los Angeles with corn rows. Levine also had the sides of his head shaved, going back to a look he had previously when he was on The Voice.

Levine’s departure from The Voice came as a surprise when it was announced.

“Our friend and coach Adam Levine made the decision not to return next season. We’re going to miss Adam, but The Voice is family and with family it’s ‘see you soon,’ never ‘goodbye.’ Gwen Stefani returns with Kelly, John and Blake on the Voice stage this fall. Join us in welcoming back Gwen, and sharing our heartfelt gratitude to Adam!”

Fans of the show were disappointed by not having him on Monday’s premiere. Throughout the two-hour show, there were numerous people on social media feeling emotional with the “Sugar” singer no longer on the show.

One user pushed for him to return, “Hey The Voice, people have been saying #TheVoice isn’t the same without @adamlevine. Adam, where are you, any change of mind of coming back? Am still a forever fan.”

In his place is Gwen Stefani. She previously served as a judge on the show a few seasons back before taking a short break. Fans were happy to see her return, but with mixed emotions considering under what circumstances her arrival came under.

Meanwhile, her longtime boyfriend, Blake Shelton, was feeling a bit uneasy about not having his former co-star next to him in the swiveling chairs. Shelton and Levine were judges on the show from the beginning.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Shelton opened up about what Levine’s absence means to him.

“He’s that guy that’s over there making you constantly want to strangle him, and now he’s gone,” he said. “It sucks, to be honest with you. But having Gwen back, for me, makes it a lot more fun.”