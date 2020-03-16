‘The View’ Fans Sound off With Coronavirus ‘Doomsday’ Comments After Massive Table Is Revealed During Taping

The View’s national audience was taken by surprise after Monday’s episode of the ABC morning talk show unveiled a massive new table for co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain which will allow them to keep several feet of space between them as they put on a show amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing alongside guests Sara Haines and Dr. Jennifer Ashton during Monday’s show, Goldberg quipped of the new set dressing, “Hello, welcome to The View, y’all, and to our very big a– table.”

People watching at home certainly had plenty of opinions on the change. Keep scrolling to read some of their reactions and learn more about what The View is doing to keep its stars safe.

Confused

Some of The View‘s audience was confused as to the new addition to the set and how it plays into the general “doomsday vibe” some were feeling.

The ladies of @TheView sitting at a giant table giving their opinions to an empty crowd and slathering themselves with hand sanitizer is a doomsday vibe I was not expecting. pic.twitter.com/vIfve9vrY1 — Mimi Kranz (@mimikranz17) March 16, 2020

eww, that new table at #theview is ugly! its so big and has the women so far apart from each other. hmmm i wonder why? is it so when they argue, they arent so close or cuz of the virus that is going around lol — CJ360Nation (@npcj3600) March 16, 2020

Amused

Others simply couldn’t help but laugh at the new table.

By the end of the week, methinks the table on #TheView will be a half-block wide.@TheView — 🆁🅰🅽🆃🆂🍁ꜰʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴀɴᴀᴅᴀ (@rantsfromcanada) March 16, 2020

This big ass table on @TheView is cracking me up 😂. I get it, but it funny — Scott Arsenault (@sarsenault2020) March 16, 2020

Applause

Still others thought it was an appropriate use of their platform to showcase social distancing.

One, I Really Like that “Big A** Table” Two, if you have Faith and keep yourself Clean, (hands) staying in with low immune system, staying away from people with cough, fever, etc. But try to stay calm and most importantly pray🙂 #TheView — You Got 6 Rings!? (@I_AmShe__) March 16, 2020

I love the use of the bigger table on @TheView today. Show social distancing while trying to keep things normal. Well done! — Petty Betty Cassadine (@SoapSass) March 16, 2020

Other precautions

The new table on set came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public officials urge Americans to practice social distancing and self-isolation amid the pandemic spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning last week, the daytime talk show also began taping without a live in-studio audience, with all the chairs that would typically be filled with an audience going empty.

“It’s a historic day,” Goldberg said on the first day of the change. “The coronavirus situation is still developing and for the first time ever, as you can see, we made the decision not to have a studio audience.”

“This is unprecedented, this has never happened on The View,” she added.

Joy Behar’s absence

Longtime The View host Joy Behar is also taking a step back from filming the show altogether, with the 77-year-old citing her age and her daughter’s encouragement as her reason for taking a break of unspecified length.

“I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” she announced on March 12. “I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.”

Meghan McCain’s take

McCain threw her complete support behind Behar, despite their on-camera squabbles, later remarking on Twitter how “bizarre” it is to be hosting The View without an audience.

I ♥️ Joy and deeply respect her decision on this. https://t.co/YjuQvf8R0M — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 13, 2020

I have experienced and seen a LOT of things in media in my life (like a lot) – however cohosting a live talk show in an empty, audience-less studio during a global pandemic may be the absolute most bizarre. pic.twitter.com/iiKtg1O4CC — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 13, 2020

Photo credit: Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images