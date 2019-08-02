‘The Talk’: Sara Gilbert’s Daughter Surprises Her on Farewell Show

Sara Gilbert had the sweetest send-off from The Talk Friday, as 12-year-old daughter Sawyer took to the stage to honor her mother’s last episode of the CBS talk show. Joining Gilbert and her wife, musician Linda Perry, on stage, Sawyer belted out an original song titled “Mama,” making the talk show host tear up.

“‘Cause Mama, I love you, you make my everyday, oh Mama, I love you, please don’t ever go away,” Sawyer sang to her mom, who was clearly made emotional by the song.

It’s been an emotional day for the Roseanne actress, who announced in April she would be leaving The Talk after helping launch the show nine years ago.

“I’m nervous. This is hard to do and something that I have been struggling with for a while and going back and forth. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of the season,” she said at the time.

“I obviously love it here and like I said, this was extremely difficult. Last season, I did The Conners, as you know, and was also producing, and here, and I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also if I’m being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance and I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, and time for myself,” she continued. “And as I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce and I’m having opportunities to act, and I’m just feeling like I don’t know how I’m going to do it. I was looking at the next six months and just thinking, ‘There’s no time.’ I’ll look at even just small things in my life — my youngest is 4 years old and I still haven’t made his baby book.”

In May, CBS announced that Gilbert would be replaced by Marie Osmond next season, who will join Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, and Carrie Ann Inaba on the panel.

