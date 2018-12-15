‘The Talk’ Replaces Julie Chen With ‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba

Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba will permanently replace Julie Chen as the host of CBS’ daytime morning talk show, The Talk.

Sources told Variety Thursday that Inaba signed a deal that will officially go into effect in January. A CBS representative did not comment.

Inaba was a member of the revolving door of co-hosts who came in after Chen left the show. The others include Marissa Jaret Winkour, Holly Robinson Peete, Aisha Tyler and Leah Remini. The other full-time co-hosts on the daytime talk show are Eve, The Conners star Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osborne and Sheryl Underwood.

Inaba, 50, is best known as one of three judges on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars since the series began in 2005. She started her career as a singer in Japan before she became one of the original “Fly Girls” on Fox’s In Living Color. She also appeared in the movies Showgirls, Monster Mash: The Movie, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Powers in Goldmember. She also appeared in an episode of Hannah Montana in 2009.

Chen left The Talk in September after her husband, former CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves, was accused of sexual assault and misconduct. In her final appearance, Chen said goodbye to each of The Talk‘s co-hosts in a pre-taped message.

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years,” she said. “But right now I need to spend more time at home, with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk. I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together. I will always, always cherish the memories we have together.”

Inaba was a guest co-host during that episode, and received an endorsement from Chen.

“Carrie Ann? I dunno, but in my opinion you look awful good sitting in that chair my Asian sister,” Chen told the DWTS judge. “I’m just saying.”

Chen is expected to continue hosting CBS’ reality series Big Brother.

“For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted The Talk with incredible energy, grace and professionalism,” CBS said in a statement in September. “Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast. All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime. We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does.”

The Talk launched in 2010 and is filmed in Studio City, California, so Inaba would not have to worry about leaving the show when DWTS‘ next season begins.

Photo credit: ABC