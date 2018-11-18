The Search to Replace Julie Chen on ‘The Talk’ Heats Up

After announcing her departure from The Talk this past September, the CBS daytime talk show is looking to find a new replacement for its co-host, Julie Chen.

According to Radar Online, sources have shared that Dancing With the Stars judge, Carrie Ann Inaba‘s name has been added to the short list — a choice Chen has also publicly supported, saying that Inaba looked “awful good sitting in my chair.“

“Carrie’s lucrative ABC contract will likely kill any deal,” added the source, which insiders also cited could lead to CBS hiring another ABC alum, Rosie O’Donnell.

The source adds that Rosie “lobbied hard for the job” and was “very close to being signed.” However, several cast members reportedly expressed their concerns about O’Donnell’s volatility and “circus-like atmosphere,” which seems to follow the former co-host of ABC’s The View.

While it’s been well documented that O’Donnell has stirred controversy over the years as the co-host on the ABC talk show, earlier this September she began spinning the rumor mill that CBS was eyeing her to replace Chen.

Following one of her Twitter followers writing that O’Donnell would “not likely” move from her home on the East Coast to Los Angeles to tape the talk show, the comedian responded, “perhaps I would.”

However, Radar adds that another source alleges CBS executives are holding Chen’s seat for minority co-hosts with news experience, like former CNN anchor and HBO broadcast, Soledad O’Brien; and former FOX News anchor and Extra host, Lauren Sanchez.

The source adds that O’Brien has the “ability to engage in the gossipy topics and hard news stories covered on The Talk.” However, it would be “unlikely” she would want to uproot her New York-based family for a job across the country in Los Angeles.

As for Sanchez, she is one of L.A’s most popular and well-known anchors. In addition to guest co-hosting on The View, she had one of the most high-profile gigs on FOX News. Not to mention, is a successful entrepreneur who launched Black Ops Aviation, the first aerial filming company owned and operated by a woman.

“Lauren is willing to put Black Ops on the back burner while she jumps head first into the daily grind of live TV, but it would have to be a perfect fit,” the source said. “And an L.A.-based talk show might be hard to resist.”

Insiders claim that Sanchez is a contender due in part to her “unique ability to keep shows moving, especially when the debate gets hot.” And naturally, that is a skill that will come in handy during social topics on the daytime talk show.

