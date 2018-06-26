‘The Proposal’ Flips the Script With Men’s Swimsuit Competition

The Proposal may have earned the scorn of critics during its premiere for making female contestants prance across the stage in their bathing suits to find a husband, but at least there’s no double standard on the part of producers.

During Monday’s episode of the ABC reality dating show, the “soulmate” pageant was flipped, with a woman appearing as the mystery suitor and 10 men vying for her heart.

When it came to the segment of the show in which the women had put on their smallest swimsuits, fans eagerly waited to see if men would get the same kind of objectification treatment. And they did!

While some viewers on Twitter were happy to see that both sexes were at least treated equally on the show, especially in light of recent news that broke about a competitor on the show who was accused of facilitating sexual assault after filming, others were upset the same level of outrage expressed last week didn’t apply to the men’s beach wear segment.

They took to the social media platform to let their opinions be known.

*Finest Beachwear*

The proposal w/ group of girls:

Wow this is degrading. This is just based on their bodies. The proposal w/ groups of guys:

YEAH BOi!! Whoop whoop! Show me those beach bods! I see nothing wrong with this at all! #TheProposal — Allie Winkleman (@alliewink1072) June 26, 2018

Wait…..they are making the 6 male contestants on #TheProposal answer questions in their swimsuits like they are pieces of meat? #IAssumeThereWillBeTheSameAngerAsLastWeek — Real Super Dave (@SuperStatsDave) June 26, 2018

#TheProposal OH No tell me it’s not true in this puritan age – Men in Beach wear!! How horrible for all those who hate showing off the human body!! Sexist — D Elmor D (@De2nowD) June 26, 2018

The men’s swimsuit portion of #TheProposal comes up next after a commercial break. ABC is now the Sadie Hawkins network. — Bobby Rivers (@BobbyRiversTV) June 26, 2018

Guys can treat a swimsuit competition like a joke. #TheProposal — One Chicklette (@1chicklette) June 26, 2018

Must say I am happy to see men look like sex objects for once. #TheProposal #SwimsuitCandy pic.twitter.com/tPBvPOxLEW — Designs by D & S 👗 (@DesignsbyDandS) June 26, 2018

What do you think? Too far or a welcome departure from societal norms? Leave your opinion in the comments.

The Proposal airs Mondays, following The Bachelorette, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

