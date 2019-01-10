‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Pineapple’s Identity

Another celebrity on The Masked Singer has been unmasked! The second star to be revealed on Fox’s hit new show was Tommy Chong, who was hiding behind the Pineapple mask.

Fox’s new hit show, hosted by Nick Cannon, features 12 celebrities clad in elaborate, identity-hiding costumes competing against one another in singing performances judged by panelists Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. In last week’s premiere, Hippo was unmasked and revealed to be Steelers player Antonio Brown, leaving Lion, Deer, Monster, Unicorn and Peacock a mystery for another day.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of The Masked Singer, fans were introduced to six more masked stars in the Rabbit vs. Alien, Raven vs. Pineapple, and Poodle vs. Bee rounds.

Rabbit, who teased he had spent “most of [his] life on stage” but was “never alone,” sang “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin, leading panelists to guess he was possibly *NSYNC alum Joey Fatone with his comments about “synchronized singing” being his forte and his admission to being in a band. His straitjacket costume led others to think he was possibly an edgy magician like Criss Angel.

Alien, who took on “Feel It Still” by Portugal, The Man, teased that she was a member of a famous family, where “anonymity is a completely alien concept,” adding that growing up, “I let others define me.” Panel members were immediately getting “model vibes” from Alien’s svelte figure, guessing possibly Bella Hadid or a Kardashian.

Raven stirred the crowd’s emotions with “Rainbow” by Kesha, teasing that they had recently suffered a “tragic loss” and taken on the Raven mantle to honor their “beloved.” The panelists guessed the star could be Sherri Shepherd or Ricki Lake after she confirmed she had hosted a talk show in the past and was a “sunny kind of person” who talks a lot and spends their life listening to “other people’s stories.”

The Pineapple, clad in colorful shorts and fake chiseled abs brought the house down with a fun version of “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor, and teased that while he was now a laid-back “OG,” he had “gone through some dark times” who had survived a “life-threatening disease.” The panelists guessed he could possibly be Cheech Marin or Chong due to the “stoner” vibes he was giving off, but couldn’t nail him down quite, with McCarthy even guessing President Barack Obama at one point.

In the final face-off of the night, Poodle owned the stage to “Heartbreaker” by Pat Benatar after teasing that while she comes from a “musical family” with connections to the Bay Area her claim to fame is a different talent, which relies on her “exercising my right to free speech.” The panel guessed she could be a stand-up comedian like Ali Wong, but largely drew a blank, guessing Richard Simmons and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Bee made it clear that she was a professional singer from the beginning, explaining, “Coming onto this show, I’m looking forward to singing to a new generation,” before giving an emotional performance of “Chandalier” by Sia. Panelists guessed stars like Mary J Blige or Diana Ross, but viewers online were confident the singer was Gladys Knight.

At the end of the night, Pineapple received the fewest audience votes for their performance, requiring them to unmask and reveal their identity, revealing it was the iconic comedian, who has struggled with cancer over the years.

When asked what prompted him to appear on the Fox show, Chong quipped, “Anything to get on stage!”

Who do you think are the stars yet to be unmasked? Let us know in the comments.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Fox