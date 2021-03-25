'The Masked Singer': Is Tamera Mowry the Seashell?

✖

The Masked Singer fans think that a very famous twin could be hiding under the Seashell costume. After Seashell's performance of "Confident" by Demi Lovato during Wednesday's episode of the Fox show, the panel guessed stars like Jessica Simpson, Jenny Slate and Haylie Duff, but many fans were convinced that it's Tamera Mowry actually performing onstage.

The clues definitely line up. Right off the bat, Seashell revealed she was "pulled by the tide all around the world with [her] family" from a young age until her career took off, which was like "a massive tsunami of success." Still, "much like [her] childhood, [she] still drifted, wearing many hats." Tamera and her sister Tia were born in Germany due to their mom's post in the U.S. Army but soon moved to California, where their roles in Sister Sister thrust them into the spotlight as some of the world's most famous twins. In addition to her roles in TV and movies, Tamera would go on to co-host The Real for six seasons, adding to her varied career "wearing many hats."

Also included in her clue package was the imagery of a broom, which could be a reference to the movie Twitches the Mowry sisters starred in, and a bratwurst, which could be a hint to her German place of birth. Cluedle-Doo hinted that the Seashell might be a twin, commenting that "no two shells are the same," and the clues about baseball and "jock" references could be about Tamera's husband, Adam Housley, who previously played professional baseball for the Milwaukee Brewers and the Detroit Tigers minor league organizations.

"I'm not sure on any of the others but the seashell is 100% Tamera Mowry," one fan wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "I've been a fan of her since I was a little girl and I have zero doubt that is her voice." Another commented, "Seashell is Tamera Mowry! I remember her and Adrienne Bailon said that one day they would try out for The Masked Singer. Also, she gave reference to her husband Adam Housley."

Tamera did mention possibly wanting to go on The Masked Singer during a 2019 episode of The Real, admitting that she would do the show if asked while discussing with co-host Adrienne Bailon her run on Season 2 of the show as Flamingo. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and is available the following day on Hulu.

