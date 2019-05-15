‘The Masked Singer’ Alum Terry Bradshaw Apologizes for ‘Insensitive’ Joke About Judge Ken Jeong

The Masked Singer star Terry Bradshaw is taking the foot off his mouth and apologizing after making a racially insensitive joke about Ken Jeong.

The 70-year-old NFL legend made headlines during his appearance at Fox’s Upfront presentation Monday when he discussed his elimination from the hit reality competition series, saying he was eliminated by “the little short guy from Japan.”

Jeong served as a judge for the Nick Cannon-hosted reality series along with Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke. At the time, Bradshaw also mistakenly called Thicke by his father’s name, Alan.

The Dr. Ken star was born in Detroit. His parents immigrated to America from South Korea, PEOPLE writes.

Following the controversy surrounding his comment, the Fox NFL Sunday co-host issued a statement, released by the outlet, apologizing for the joke.

“I made an insensitive remark today about Ken, who I’ve known for some time,” the statement read. “I’ve spoken to him about the importance of cultural respect and apologized for my offensive comments. I would like to also apologize to the Asian American community for my insensitivity.”

Jeong did not respond publicly to the actor’s comment.

The joke began with Bradshaw saying he has been “kicked off by Alan Thicke,” referring to Robin’s famous father. Alan passed away in December 2016 from a heart attack at the age of 69.

Ahead of the Fox Upfront presentation, the network announced The Masked Singer has been renewed for a third season expected to air in 2020. The show will also get the coveted post-Super Bowl slot in 2020. The hit reality series follows celebrities competing in a singing competition while wearing elaborate costumes to remain anonymous.

Bradawn competed in the show’s first season dressed as the Deer. He performed rendition of “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons and “Get Your Shine On” by Florida Georgia Line before he was eliminated.

Fox entertainment boss Charlie Collier spoke of the decision to have The Masked Singer air during fall and spring during the upfront presentation.

“The advantage of being a broadcast network is that we are home to programming for mass audiences,” he said at the time, “Technically, Masked Singer could have ended up on any platform but you have to note that it didn’t.”

Executive producer Craig Plestis previously teased Season 2 of the “Guess Who?” series will be even more strange than Season 1.

“…if you think this season was bizarre, just wait until you see season two. What worked is really going for it with the costumes — go crazy with it, don’t play it safe. Have fun making it and letting everyone be involved with the party,” he said.

The Masked Singer will return for Season 2 in fall 2019.