'The Masked Dancer': Is Cotton Candy Gabby Douglas?

The Masked Dancer is Fox's newest hit show, and fans are wondering who is Cotton Candy? The contestant appeared in the second and third episodes of the series, and the panel — Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale — have made their guesses, which include Jenna Dewan, Julianne Hough and Pink. However, Paul Sheehan of Gold Derby is predicting Cotton Candy is Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas.

Sheehan went on to explain why he thinks Douglas is Cotton Candy. "In the first clues video for Cotton Candy, we saw a box of cereal (Gabby appeared on the front of a Kellogg’s box following her 2012 wins), an English breakfast (that could refer to the scene of her triumph) and a cupcake decorated with false eyelashes and lipstick (Gabby has a line of cosmetics with a company called Beauty Bakerie)," Sheehan wrote. "Cotton Candy revealed that she had to leave home to pursue her dream; Gabby did just that as a teenager, moving across the country to live with her gymnastics coach and family."

Over at The Masked Dancer's official Instagram account, the celebrity disguised at Cotton Candy revealed that“One year, I took a Christmas Vacation on the ocean for the holidays.” Sheehan wrote that Douglas chronicled her family trip on a cruise liner to celebrate Christmas in 2012. However, fans won't know who Cotton Candy is until the contestant loses a match-up or wins the show.

Douglas had a lot of success during her career in gymnastics. In the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Douglas won two gold medals team and all-around. She won another gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janerio, which was for the team. Douglas also won two gold medals and a silver medal in the World Championships.

In an interview with Life Teen, Douglas talked about staying humble even with all the success. "I’m really blessed to have such a supportive family I do and they definitely keep me grounded," Douglas said. "My sisters, my brother, my mom, we were just raised up just being humble and my mom taught us to never forget where you came from. My mom definitely raised us well and my faith also keeps me grounded and humble. Gymnastics, it keeps me humble and down to earth too because I realize when I start getting cocky and being like yes I can do this, I start messing up more."