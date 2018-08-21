‘The Hills’ Reboot Announced at 2018 MTV VMAs

The rest is NOT unwritten! MTV announced Monday during the Video Music Awards that it would be rebooting The Hills nearly a decade after the iconic reality series ended.

Rumors of the reboot have been circulating for days, and were only strengthened when original cast members Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby, Stephanie Pratt and Frankie Delgado reunited on the red carpet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Hills: New Beginnings, slated to premiere in 2019, will focus on many of the original cast members as they live their lives in Los Angeles.

In the teaser for the series aired Monday, the Stephanie can be heard saying, “It’s like we’re all growing up. It’s weird.”

It’s unclear which cast members will be involved in the reboot, but Lauren Conrad has made it pretty clear over the years that she is interested in taking some distance from her reality series past. Kristin Cavallari, on the other hand, has been open about her enthusiasm for getting the old gang back together.

(She also stars in her own E! reality series, Very Cavallari, which focuses on her life and business in Nashville).

“I was about to sign a deal to do a Hills reunion with E!, and then Heidi and Spencer signed a deal with MTV,” she told PEOPLE recently. “And they’re such a vital part of The Hills that we couldn’t do it without them. So, it’s been kind of put on hold, but I would love to do it.”

As for Lo Bosworth, based on her podcast appearance on Lady Lovin’ in February, it doesn’t seem she was looking forward to the possibility of a reunion.

“I don’t want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I’m hungry for,” she said on the podcast Lady Lovin’, adding, “I think everybody actually feels that way about their coworkers, which is really what the The Hills was. They were all just my f–ing coworkers. It was a job. A j-o-b.”

We can’t wait to see what the new beginnings are!

Photo credit: MTV