‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Releases First Full Trailer

The Hills is returning with a reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings and fans can’t quite contain their excitement!

The popular MTV show that stemmed from the network’s original series Laguna Beach, is making a new mark come summer time, and to celebrate, the network released it’s first official trailer proving that some things never change.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Premiering June 24, the reality show’s trailer features the cast reuniting for the first time since 2010 when the original series ended, and it also uses Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” — which was the original theme song as well — to set the tone for the highly-anticipated reboot.

The video starts with a collage of old footage that includes members like Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby, Brody Jenner and Spencer Pratt with his now-wife Heidi.

The words, “It wasn’t the end of the book, it was only the end of a chapter” reads across the screen. “Some relationships last forever.”

“Life has drastically changed,” Heidi said before Pratt chimed in with, “I love watching you be a mom,” as the two hike with their 19-month-old son, Gunner Stone.

“We have so much to catch up on,” Patridge says to Stephanie Pratt.

The reboot was announced at the MTV Video Music Awards when some of the cast members posed together on the red carpet. Fans can anticipate on seeing a handful of original cast members, along with their kids and a few new faces including, O.C. actress, Mischa Barton and Brandon Lee — Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s son.

Other familiar faces to expect are Whitney Port, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado.

Port told E! News in an interview that she was timid about doing the show again because she has a family now.

“It was a really tough decision for me to make to go back to The Hills,” she explained. “Honestly, I was scared. I’m 34 years old now, I have a child, I have my husband, relationships that are really meaningful to me and I didn’t really want them exploited or messed with.”

She ultimately weighed her options and put together a pros and cons list to determine what decision to make.

“In the end I decided that it would just be something fun and new to bring to my life. And I was excited to connect with everybody, see what everybody was up to, give them the benefit of the doubt that they’ve all matured and hopefully that we can make this a fun experience,” Port said.

“I can’t necessarily say that that has happened, but it’s definitely been interesting,” she added.

Port starred in The Hills spinoff The City which highlighted Lauren Conrad‘s big move to New York City to start her fashion career, and that’s where she met Port and became good friends. Conrad and Kristin Cavallari — who now has her own show called Very Cavallari on E! — starred in Laguna Beach, which took place when they were in high school in Orange County, California and ran from 2006-2010.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Monday June 24.