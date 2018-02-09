Social Media Explodes Over First Winner of ‘The Four’

When Evvie McKinney was announced as the winner of the first season of Fox’s The Four, social media erupted in cheers for the performer who had delivered solid performances to the judges all season long.

But McKinney was going up against three other vocal powerhouses, Zhavia, Vincint Cannady and Candice Boyd, so her victory didn’t come easy.

Zhavia and Cannady were eliminated from the competition during the finale of the new singing competition show, leaving Boyd and McKinney to face off for the winning title.

But when McKinney brought down the house with a rendition of “Glory” by Common and John Legend and Boyd left it all on the stage during her version of “Stay,” by Rihanna, fans on both sides were biting their nails in anticipation for what would surely be a razor-thin margin for the judges’ final decision.

But when McKinney was finally announced as the champion, many of her fans were overjoyed on social media.

YOU DID IT! YOU WON BABY. I can’t wait to hear your music! @evvie_music #TheFour — Myzee J. (@myzeAZAjohnson) February 9, 2018

@evvie_music won #thefour but I knew she was going to win as soon as she walked onto that stage — Tuh-Key-uh Duh-Vay ❤ (@mstkyadvea) February 9, 2018

#TheFour is the best star searching show to ever come out. Evvie is about to win a Grammy in the future🏆 — Richie Phillips (@richiesmash22) February 9, 2018

Others, who were here for Boyd the whole time, felt they had been robbed.

I really wanted Candice to win 😩 #TheFour — QueenDae (@NIKE2times) February 9, 2018

Wow my girl got robbed #THEFOUR — Ni-Ni (@ForeverrNiaa) February 9, 2018

And at least one fan recognized the musicianship of all of the talented contestants on the show.

Fox’s singing show was renewed Thursday for a second season set to premiere this summer, this time without judge Charlie Walk, who left the show mid-season after facing sexual misconduct claims, which he denies.

“The Four is truly a next-generation show,” Rob Wade, president, alternative series and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company told Variety. “It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on recording artists in an epic battle to become a superstar. And for the winner, guided by music giants Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and Republic Records, this is just the beginning. We’d like to thank our panel, our ringleader, Fergie, the contestants and our incredible production team for delivering concert-quality shows every week. And we look forward to pushing the boundaries even further in Season Two.”

