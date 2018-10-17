'The Challenge’ Star Vinny Foti Remains in ICU, ‘Has a Long Road Ahead’

The Challenge alum Vinny Foti is improving slowly but surely after suffering heart failure earlier this month.

Vinny's wife, Krista Foti, updated friends and fans on the MTV personality's condition on a GoFundMe page set up to help with his medical expenses, as first reported by Us Weekly.

"I told Vinny about all the love and prays we have gotten and he cried. Thank you so much everyone," she wrote. "He has speech therapy today and eating practice. Hopefully he gets moved out of ICU."

Earlier this week, she shared "amazing" news, writing, "Vinny went for his ct scan and doesn't have to have surgery anymore. He was also finally taken off the ventilator. Still in ICU for now."

"[He] has a long road ahead of him they said months. We have two girls 2 month old Aria and two year old Gianna. Life is super crazy right now but I need to be the rock," she added. "So I've decide to join the Amazing Younique family and sell makeup to support our family. Please help me on this road with my new career and tel some friends, like, share, post or buy some makeup. [Direct message] me if interested."

News broke earlier this month that the MTV personality was suffering from a serious health scare when Krista first shared the GoFundMe page.

"Our sweet, dear friend and coworker Vinny Foti is in ICU with heart failure. He is on a ventilator and sedated. He is a loving father and husband," the page description reads. "We are trying to help raise money for medical expenses and other things needed for the family."

Since then, several Challenge players have sent their thoughts to the Fotis via Us Weekly.

Cara Maria Sorbello said, "Saw my Vinny in Vegas a few months ago. Please just give my well wishes. Tell him to take it easy. Tell him to close his eyes and just imagine how relaxing the cot was in cold rainy BC. He is and always will be our family. All love."

Camila Nakagawa added, "Vinny is such a unique guy and always brought a special, unique energy into the shows. I can only imagine what him and his family are going through, and I wish he pulls through stronger than ever. As crazy as our MTV family may be, I am sure we are all hoping to see him making us laugh again. #staystrong"

Derrick Kosinski sent "thoughts and prayers" to the Fotis, adding, "Don't you dare give up! Stay Boston strong. We're with you."

Photo Credit: MTV