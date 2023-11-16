'The Challenge': Ciarran Shares What Fans Didn't See in Elimination With Jordan

The champs have finally arrived on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion. On Wednesday night's episode, "chaos" began and the competitors soon learned that they would be going up against champions in the eliminations. The Challenge: Australia alum Ciarran Stott was the first to go up against a champion, facing off with four-time winner Jordan Wiseley. While fans got to see him hold his own during the elimination, what they didn't see was that it was actually a much closer battle.

According to Ciarran, the competitors weren't exactly surprised to see the vets make their way into the game. He said that "a few of the guys" had spoken to them already and knew that it was a serious possibility that they'd be facing off against them. However, Ciarran admitted that he didn't have a ton of knowledge about those specific vets, which made it all the more daunting when host TJ Lavin read off the accolades of the person he'd be facing in elimination, Jordan, as he thought, "Oh, well this is going to be a bit more difficult than I thought if I'm going to against him. But, I was like, he's a guy like me, so man to man, let's have a crack."

As viewers saw, they did go toe to toe during that elimination and it was actually much closer than it appeared on the final edit. "It wasn't such a landslide as what it looked like," he explained. "I gave him a better run for his money than what it shows on there. I almost had the champ. It was close." Their elimination was apparently so close that some of Ciarran's fellow competitors messaged him after the show to tell him that they didn't think he "deserved to go home" and that it "looked like" he had won. Still, Ciarran does give credit to the champion, saying, "Look, at the end of the day, he did beat me. He is a full-time champion. He's allowed to talk his [game up] if he wants to."

In addition to it being closer than it appeared, it was also more intense. Ciarran shared that he and Jordan were both "cut up" after things got very physical as they each attempted to make their way up the respective ramps to turn off the lights. He added that his "jaw was swollen" after he was knocked into the wall at one point.

Alas, Ciarran wasn't able to pull out the win, so fans weren't able to see the big plans that he had in mind come to fruition. He said that if he won that elimination, he would have been "gunning for [the Americans] straight away." The Challenge: Australia alum added, "And if they've just seen me beat Jordan, who they all idolize and look up to ... they would've been like, all right, we don't want to go on elimination against [him]. You know what I mean? So I feel like if I had won that elimination and come obviously off on top, then no one would've wanted to first me in it again, which sort of would've been great for me."

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for Challenge coverage all throughout Season 39.