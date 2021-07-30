'The Challenge' Fan Favorite Addresses Shocking Retirement Reports

✖

The Challenge fan-favorite star Cara Maria Sorbello addressed rumors that she plans to retire from the long-running MTV series. Earlier this week, Sorbello, 35, had fans thinking she was leaving when she posted a photo with co-star Kam Williams, calling Williams the "only acceptable" new face for the franchise. She also reminisced about her first time on the show, when she appeared on The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2 in 2009. However, Sorbello said these posts were simply about sharing memories from her past.

"In short: I am not retiring," Sorbello told E! News on Thursday. "The post was sparked from visiting home and reading old diaries from the beginning of my Challenge journey. I was reminiscing and my heart was heavy over the loss of my Garnett. She was a huge part of keeping my spirit alive during my Challenge career on and off the field." Sorbello said her post about Williams was just meant to show support for her co-star when she is not on the show. "Right now, I am focusing on my photography and events company," Sorbello added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Maria (@misscaramaria)

The MTV star began the rumors herself when she shared a photo of Williams in her Instagram Stories, notes PEOPLE. "Here she is. The only acceptable ‘new face' of The Challenge," Sorbello wrote, referring to Williams. "I didn't get an official retirement goodbye or a chance to pass the crown. But…she didn't need it passed. She walked in with it. Long live the queen. @IAmKamiam_ Keep doing amazing things. I will always root for you."

Next, Sorbello posted a photo from her 2009 diary, written when she was on The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2. "In the end, I was able to pay off my student loans, get Lasik to fix my eyes, buy my first home, get a new and safe car to battle Montana winter roads, and of course…care for Garnett," Sorbello wrote, adding a photo of her horse Garnett. "I am thankful. Best of luck to everyone starting their journeys. Goodbye."

Considering how these posts read, it is easy for fans to think Sorbello was ready to walk away. However, she told E! News she "would never voluntarily leave the way things ended" during the 2019 season The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. "Not going back to fight the way that the fans know and love me for would be a loss for the show and a slap in the face to those who stayed loyal by my side," Sorbello said.

If Sorbello, who has won over $600,000, does retire, she is not going to announce it in a simple Instagram Story post. "I still got fight in me, and [host] T.J. Lavin hates quitters," Sorbello said. "When the time does come…you'll 100 percent know. But three wins isn't enough for me. Sorry to disappoint the fans of the castmates who have finally made finals with me gone. But it ain't over yet."

The next season of The Challenge, Spies, Lies & Allies, debuts on Aug. 11. It is the 34th overall season of the show, which brings together reality television stars from all over the world to compete in challenges. Sorbello has competed in 14 seasons of the show.