‘The Biggest Loser’ Contestant Daniel Wright Has Reportedly Died at 30 After Cancer Battle

Former The Biggest Loser contestant Daniel Wright reportedly died Sunday after a battle with cancer, sources told HollywoodLife. He was 30.

Wright’s wife, Rebecca Wright, a former contestant herself, has been keeping fans updated on Wight’s health on her Facebook page. In her most recent update on May 24, Rebecca said Wright’s doctors were doing an endoscopy at the hospital and asked fans for prayers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So last night Daniel Wright had a lot of blood clots come out of his stool &this morning he threw up blood so they are doing a Endoscopy here in the next couple of hours to find the source of the bleed & then clamp,band,flush,or cauterize the source,” the post read. “This comes with complications be cause he is so sick but more if we do nothing!”

Rebecca continued, “Yesterday, the Lord broke me down & today because of your prayers & my pleading our Lord has made me warrior strong!! I will let you know when they will be doing the procedure as soon as I know. He is much more alert today but still quite foggy. Once that’s all finished they’re going to be switching him back to the CVVHD or continuous dialysis because he’s so weak and we need to get him to make that urine!! Man alive this is insane & alone seems impossible but with GOD all things are possible. THANK YOU for your prayers & well wish I adore you all!!!!”

Wright was diagnosed with leukemia after his marriage and thought he beat the disease. However, it returned again late last year.

Although Rebecca has not shared an update since Friday, HollywoodLife‘s report inspired those who knew Wright to share their condolences on her Facebook page.

“Rebecca, I am so sorry to hear about Daniel. Just heartbreaking,” one person wrote. “He fought so hard but now is at peace with our Lord. Daniel and my daughter were classmates at Wake Christian from elementary school through graduation. He was dearly loved by all who knew him. I will be keeping you in my prayers, Rebecca. Thank you for being there every minute and loving him so much. You were a blessing to him and he adored you.”

“Sending you lots of hugs and support from across the pond,” another person wrote.

“Thoughts and prayers are with you,” another wrote.

In 2017, after Wright was first diagnosed with leukemia, his friends and family set up a GoFundMe account to raise $50,000 for his medical costs. The fund remains active, with new donations coming in to help his family.

Photo credit: Facebook/Daniel Wright