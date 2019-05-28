‘The Bachelorette’ Sends Home ‘Scheme-y’ and ‘Slimy’ Suitor After ‘Pity Rose’ Allegations

Bachelorette Hannah Brown was feeling seriously skeeved out after hearing that one of her suitors planned to get a “pity rose” from her by telling a sob story.

After Cam crashed a date he wasn’t invited on during last week’s episode, it was clear the rest of Hannah’s suitors still were feeling miffed at the self-proclaimed “bold” contestant during Monday’s episode of the ABC dating show, with Jed even calling him an “a— hole.”

Tension in the mansion increased to a breaking point when Cam interrupted Mike and Hannah’s private moment discussing his ex’s miscarriage three times.

“He said, ‘I have something important to say,’ as if I didn’t have nothing important to say myself,” Mike said of the awkward moment afterwards. “He’s gonna quickly realize you’re not gonna play that with me.”

When he did get his time with Hannah, Cam made sure to tell her he quit his job to be on The Bachelorette, before being forced out by another contestant, who made sure to let him know, “What goes around, comes around.”

That proved to be true in the overarching journey of Cam’s time in the Bachelor Mansion, as he further set the fellow men against him by asking them not to interrupt him as he told her something “very serious in my life,” despite doing just that earlier.

Opening up about being diagnosed with lymphedema and fearing he would need to get his leg amputated right after the death of his grandmother, all while being forced to re-home his puppy, the other guys grew suspicious of his timing.

“Cam is working his ass off for a pity rose just to stay here another week,” Mike told the camera, before telling the Bachelorette what the other men had noticed about Cam’s “manipulation.”

“I feel like what Cam did today was manipulative,” she agreed. “That is just really disheartening. This is my future. I don’t give pity roses.”

While Cam denied playing any kind of game with Hannah when confronted, the former pageant queen admitted, “This just feels really scheme-y and slimy to me,” before sending him home at the rose ceremony.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow when someone you poured your heart out to calls you calculated,” he said, leaving the house in tears. “I came out here with the best intentions. I can’t believe that when I was the most vulnerable I’ve ever been, people were questioning my integrity.”

With Cam gone, Hannah still had to send home two more men during the rose ceremony, choosing Jonathan and Joey. (Tyler G. also left earlier in the episode due to production concerns.)

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Ed Hererra