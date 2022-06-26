'The Bachelorette' Personality Reveals Leg Amputation

The Bachelorette alum Cam Ayala underwent a leg amputation procedure this past week. The former reality star, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, has been battling lymphedema, a chronic disease that he has been suffering from for years, per Page Six. Ayala was also vocal about battling the illness when he appeared on the ABC program in 2019.

On Instagram, Ayala posted a couple of photos of himself in a hospital bed at the Texas Medical Center. As seen in the photos, much of his right leg has been removed. He captioned the post by writing that he was feeling a "lotta BROMENTUM" thanks to his friend's visit. Ayala also included the hashtags "#amputee," "#CAMputee," and "#FAITHoverFEAR."

Page Six reported that Ayala has been dealing with lymphedema, a condition that led to his right leg being amputated. The Mayo Clinic reports that the condition affects the lymph vessels, which are unable to adequately drain the lymph nodes in the body. Lymphedema commonly affects the arms or legs, as it can lead to a build-up of fluid in the regions. Prior to Ayala's recent medical procedure, he opened up about his battle with lymphedema during an appearance on the Maybe God podcast.

"Long story short, it started very well. I got the first rose before the first impression rose, and that had never happened before [on the show]," he recalled. Ayala said that the situation led to him revealing his diagnosis to Brown. But, he felt as though the men ultimately tried to use the admission against him.

"Honestly when I was out there and getting that first rose I felt affirmed very quickly," the Bachelor in Paradise alum continued. "And that honestly was the curse. Because there was a very large target placed on my back between the men in the house. And about three weeks into the journey there, I decided to open up to the bachelorette about my chronic disease, called lymphedema." Ayala added, "As I opened up to her, some of the other guys in the mansion felt [it] necessary to approach her after that conversation and basically accuse me of fabricating this medical sob story so I could get what they referred to as a 'pity rose.' And unfortunately she believed the guys' narrative and I was sent home that night."