‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Brown Sends Contestant Home, Only for Him to Return With a Confession

Hannah Brown might have sent Luke P. packing after their disastrous date, but The Bachelorette contestant wasn’t taking no for an answer.

Monday’s episode of the ABC dating show picked up with Hannah telling the controversial contestant that because he wasn’t able to open up to her in an authentic way, she would be sending him packing there and then.

“I don’t think there are any roads that lead to what I want, what I really want,” she told a shocked Luke. “Giving you a rose tonight, it doesn’t make sense.”

As Luke walked away, he didn’t exactly take the rejection well, telling the camera, “I’m shocked, confused. It never crossed my mind that I’m gonna go home.”

“Since the moment I met her, I felt things I never felt in my entire life,” he continued. “Our relationship has been strong, our connection has been strong, and I care about her so much I don’t want to go home.”

Claiming he had a revelation about his behavior within the show, Luke decided to return on his own volition, explaining of his going against Hannah’s wishes, “I need to fight for her, because I don’t want to lose her. Nothing’s going to stop me, nothing’s going to clutter or cloud my mind except pursuing Hannah.”

“I just see her and I’m like, ‘Yes, that’s what I want. Genuinely. For the rest of my life,” he gushed.

Seeing Luke return, Hannah was clearly shocked, but reiterated that she hadn’t felt like she was seeing the real Luke amid his squabbling with the other men. But Luke didn’t back down, telling her he “genuinely” wanted to marry her.

“I want to move mountains for you!” he shouted.

As a compromise between her head and her heart, Hannah decided to let Luke stay until the rose ceremony, but didn’t give him the date rose he had expected.

“I am pretty aware that every single guy doest like Luke P., but what I did tonight by not giving him the rose but not sending him home was the right decision for me, and the guys have to trust me and to know I’m doing what’s best for my heart, not only for that relationship, but for all my relationships.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC