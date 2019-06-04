‘The Bachelorette’: Jed Looks Exactly Like Thomas Rhett, and Fans Can’t Handle It

Is that The Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt or country star Thomas Rhett?

Fans have drawn an uncanny comparison between the Nashville musician vying for Hannah Brown‘s heart on the ongoing season of the ABC dating show and the “Die a Happy Man” singer, with fan account RealityTVGorl pointing out the likeness on Twitter Monday.

“I love these men equally,” one fan responded, while another joked, “[Jed Wyatt] looks more like Jimmy Neutron and we love it.”

“What a striking resemblance!” one user added, while yet another Bachelor Nation member agreed, “omg.”

Wyatt might not be a country star just yet, but he certainly has a special place in Brown’s heart, earning a romantic one-on-one date in Monday’s episode that left the Bachelorette feeling quite fond of the musician.

“I had a one-on-one with Jed yesterday and we had a great time,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. “I also have really enjoyed Connor S., we’ve had some time together, and there’s a few other ones that are really up there too.”

“Those are two that I’ve had a lot more time with and really got to know their hearts, so I’m really excited about continuing on with them,” she added. “And then there are a few other men here that I’m really interested to get to know more about and spend more time with.”

Even Jed’s competitors were feeling his connection with Brown at the time.

“[Jed] seems like a really cool guy and I think Hannah likes him a lot,” Matteo Valles told the outlet. “Luke P. is probably still up there. Jed, I think, is a good frontrunner. Tyler C., who’s not here today, also. And Big Mike.”

“Jed, who’s pretty good with the guitar, I think she’s pretty into him at this point,” John Paul Jones added. “He’s a great guy. He has a lot to offer. But I think it’s safe to say he’s one of the frontrunners at this point.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC