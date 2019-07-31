‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s Heart Was ‘Broken’ Saying Goodbye to Peter Weber

Hannah Brown’s decision to send home Peter Weber on the first half of The Bachelorette season finale Monday is one that she still struggles with looking back. Brown opened up about the tough choice in a new interview with PEOPLE after narrowing her choices down to Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt.

“I was in love with Peter,” the Bachelorette told the outlet. “I was pulled into different directions every other day. But I had to make a decision. I felt like my heart was broken.”

It certainly wasn’t easy for Brown to see things clearly with all the drama between the men and Luke Parker, whom she sent home for good last week, and that definitely affected her relationship with the final three.

“All the drama [amongst the men] put up barriers for me,” explained Brown. “I really did care for these guys, but were [my feelings] strong enough? It was confusing. I was not where I wanted to be.”

“I had fallen in love with Peter,” she added. “I know it sounds crazy. And [my feelings] really affected me emotionally.”

Looking back, Brown revealed what she would miss most about the pilot was “his genuine love” for her, adding, “The time we had together was real.”

Weber also had nothing but fond feelings for the Miss Alabama 2018, telling host Chris Harrison on After the Final Rose, “She was just honestly the most amazing person I’ve ever met so far in my life. I’m just grateful for all those memories we made and being able to fall in love with her.”

He added, “I really fell for her and I had no doubt that it was going to be us in the end. I really didn’t [think I was going home]. That was tough to watch back.”

“I don’t think you can completely fall out of love with someone,” Weber explained of his time since the show. “It’s been two months. I’ve been moving on and doing my best with that and I know time will heal all wounds. A little of my heart will always love her.”

Part two of The Bachelorette finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

