‘The Bachelorette’: Colton Underwood Reveals His Big Secret to Becca

Colton Underwood is finally ready to reveal his big secret to Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. No, not the “I was dating your friend right before the show” secret, another one.

The former NFL player struggled to confess to Becca during Monday’s all-new episode of The Bachelorette that he was a virgin, a fact that everyone in the house knew except for her.

“I feel Becca and I are at the point where I want to share something with her that’s very important to me,” Colton told the cameras. “I want to tell her that I’m a virgin and it’s been a personal choice I’ve made.”

He added, “My fear today is how is she gonna react to it? I hope she understands. … It could possibly be a dealbreaker. That’s scary.”

He tried to tell her during their romantic Bahamas one-on-one date, but was interrupted by a almost cruelly on-the-nose “conch hunting” excursion, followed by all the puns and jokes you could imagine.

Colton got another chance to speak his truth, however, during the pair’s romantic dinner, explaining that in his life as an athlete, he put his professional life ahead of his personal life, including dating.

“Because of that, I am a virgin,” he told a shocked Becca. “It was tough, I’m not even sure, to be honest, that my dad knows. …There’s only a handful of people that know. It’s something now that I’m proud of, and it’s something that someone I see a future with should know.”

He added, “I’m not waiting for marriage, I’m waiting for the right heart.”

“I would never want to pressure you or put you so far out of your comfort zone in this area where it would worry you,” Becca said before excusing herself, much to Colton’s anxiety.

“My greatest fear is being who I am and putting it all out there and not being enough for her,” he said.

But in the end, Becca decided she was putting more value on his honesty with her than his romantic past, meaning Colton is going to the hometown dates!

“I loved when he said it’s not a marriage thing for me, it’s a heart thing,” she said. “I appreciate someone who takes things so seriously.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC