‘The Bachelorette’ Suitor Admits He Used to Date Another ‘Bachelor’ Contestant

This Bachelorette contestant has some explaining to do.

During the second episode of Becca Kufrin’s season, former NFL player contestant Colton admitted to the woman he was trying to woo that he had a history dating women in Bachelor Nation — including someone Becca knows very well, Tia Booth from her season of The Bachelor. Tia made it almost to the end alongside Becca, and the two women are known to be close friends even after filming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s something that Becca doesn’t know about me that she needs to know,” he told the cameras during Monday’s episode. “And it’s something that’s been worrying me since the moment I stepped out of the limo on night one.”

Colton first confided his secret in fellow competitor Garrett, adding, “Tia and Becca are good friends, and it’s something that needs to be addressed.”

When asked what he hoped a conversation with the object of his affection would accomplish, Colton said, “I think that the best case scenario going into it for me is that she can look past that. Worst case scenario-wise, at the end of the conversation, I might end up going home. “

He added that telling Becca about his past should actually be taken as a symbol of how serious he is about making things work between the two of them.

“I hope that Becca takes this conversation as a sign of my respect for her,” Colton told the cameras before approaching Becca. “I’m not here to waste anybody’s time. If the worst case scenario played out, it would be crushing, but it’s what I have to do, to be a man and go have the conversation.”

When Colton explained that he and Tia spent a weekend together, Becca was shocked at the admission.

“For me, the timing wasn’t right to grow what was a spark into a flame. And if my feelings were strong enough, I wouldn’t have come on here,” he told Becca.

Becca admitted that she was “very attracted” to Colton, but the admission made her “feel sick.”

“It’s a very tricky situation and it puts me in a very strange position. It’s just a lot to take in right now,” she told him.

Later to the cameras, she said, “If Colton and Tia never had a past, I would be so excited for Colton. But that’s not the case. … I’m just going to be thinking about this until the next time we can talk about this.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.