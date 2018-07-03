‘The Bachelorette’ Villain Chris Apologizes to Becca After Watching Himself on TV

Chris Randone is taking a long, hard look at himself following his time on The Bachelorette.

The 30-year-old sales trainer quickly became a season villain during Becca Kufrin’s season, getting into fights with Lincoln Adim in the house, acting entitled to Becca’s affections and spiraling out of control during the “Beccalection” and its aftermath.

After the disastrous group date, a confident Chris approached Becca in her hotel room, which appeared to turn her off totally. She sent him home soon after, and instead of graciously accepting her walking him to the door, stormed out angrily.

Apparently, after watching his own behavior play out on TV, and hearing all the criticism online, Chris did some thinking, posting a lengthy Instagram on Monday owning up to what he did.

“Many times we’re quick to find excuses or avoid taking ownership for our actions. My time on The Bachelorette brought up cringeworthy situations. Now that my journey has concluded and going through the thousands of hate mail, death threats, and negative comments made about my mother. I finally found it within myself to post a response,” he wrote. “I’m not mad or upset with any hatred that’s been thrown at me because it’s been a nightmare for me to watch this journey as well.”

He continued, adding that he understood why he was getting slammed online by fans when he watched the season himself.

“I finally watched the episodes from the eye of a viewer and I understand why all these negative things were said. Just like you, I could barely watch the latest episodes in full without cringing and I’m truly sorry you had to endure that pain alongside with me,” he wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions on the show. I spiraled down and let my emotions get the best of me. To put it best, I failed. Knowing how strong minded I am and to see how weak I was really disappointed me.”

Instead of blaming editing, as is pretty typical from Bachelor Nation villains, Chris said he would be owning his behavior.

“Yes, I was on a reality tv show and the dynamic is completely different than the real world but no matter what, you still have control. I lost control and it’s something I own up to and send sincerest apologies to my family, friends, and viewers,” he wrote. “Seeing this unfold over the past few weeks helped me understand many flaws and imperfections I have that needed to come to surface in order for me to become a better version of myself. Many times in life we’re judged or looked at based on how we respond/react to certain situations and in this case, I dropped the ball, heavily.”

He also reflected on some of the personal flaws that may have led him to behave that way.

“I lacked emotional intelligence which led to my disrupting behavior that was uncalled for. I was insecure which was unattractive. Thinking I was entitled was not only embarrassing but a disgusting mindset,” he said. Now that this journey has come to an end, I can only move forward and learn from my mistakes. I can now say goodbye to this journey knowing there’s a positive in all of this and it’s knowing I can become a better version of myself, which is something I’m extremely grateful for.”

He ended the lengthy message with an apology to Becca. “And to [Becca], I’m extremely sorry. I know you’re not the greatest fan of me at the moment but you’re an incredible person and I’m happy to know you found someone that’s amazing. #ownit.”

Hopefully he can bring this new attitude to Bachelor in Paradise!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.