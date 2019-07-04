‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Defends Hannah Brown Against Slut-Shamers

Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe is fiercely defending Hannah Brown after fans of the show slut-shame the Alabama native.

“Women can have sex if they choose, and women can wait till marriage if they choose,” Bristowe said in response to a fan comment. “Point is, ITS THEIR CHOICE. When you’re making a life-altering decision to find a life partner, intimacy can be important. Why is that so hard to understand? [The Bachelorette].”

Bristowe wrote this in reply to a fan who said that “women are coming” after Brown and “slut-shaming her like they did you.”

She also mentioned to the public that TV “has to have a certain level of entertainment” and has to be “edited for dramatic effect.”

“There’s a reason this show is the best,” she tweeted. “There’s a reason it has lasted 35 seasons.”

It’s easy for Bristowe to relate to what Brown is going through because she was at the center of a lot of hate when she admitted to having sex with Nick Viall during her season.

One fan asked if Bachelor Nation should support Brown even though they “know she’s making a regretful decision” when it comes to Luke Parker — the one contestant who’s stirred up the most drama this season.

“Of course, we should,” she responded. “Have you ever done something you regret, and needed support? Or would you be fine with everyone coming after you, when you’re probably already being hard on yourself. Sometimes regrets are life lessons, which result in self-compassion and growth.”

She continued to note that several people watching the show — and in general — “have dated someone not worthy of our time at some point,” adding that, “We have all done it.”

She mentioned that it’s a lot during a “Men Tell All” special, saying, “When it’s thousands of comments after comments just pouring in of people hating — like I get death threats.”

Bristowe applauded the franchise for showcasing what has already been happening behind the scenes when it comes to the fantasy suites.

“I think it’s just a big deal because it’s The Bachelorette, and they haven’t really gone there,” she told E!. “It’s just kind of been this secret world in the fantasy suite and nobody’s actually just said it out loud and done that.”

Brown has received a lot of backlash not only for her comments on sex but for continually giving Parker a rose. He’s been the center of controversy since the first night and now he’s heading into hometowns with Brown on the next episode, along with Jed, Tyler C. and Peter.

The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.