‘The Bachelor’ ‘Seriously’ Considering Mike Johnson as First African-American Lead, Report Says

Next season of The Bachelor could be a first for the ABC reality television franchise. A new report says Hannah Brown’s former suitor Mike Johnson, who became a beloved member of the latest season of the Bachelorette, is a major contender for the leading role in the upcoming season. Should it happen, it would mark the first time the show had an African-American male in the leading role.

Sources have previously said that other contenders from Brown’s season include frontrunner Tyler Cameron, who has since been romantically linked with Brown and model Gigi Hadid, as well as Peter Webber.

“Mike is being seriously considered to be Bachelor, and producers have brought up his name a lot to potential contestants,” a source told Us Weekly this week.

Johnson himself has commented on the possibility of becoming The Bachelor, telling the outlet he would be excited for the opportunity.

“It makes me feel awesome, I’m not gonna lie about it. It puts a smile on my face to know that people want me to find the love that I want so dearly,” he said recently. “I’m, like, super humble in the sense of I shy it down quite often, but being completely transparent, it makes me feel amazing that people would even consider that for me.”

Aside from being known for The Bachelorette, Johnson is a portfolio manager from San Antonio, Texas. Brown sent him home during week 7 after their one-on-one date, breaking the hearts of many in Bachelor Nation.

During the Men Tell All special taping, series host Chris Harrison told The Hollywood Reporter he is “definitely in the mix” as casting for Season 24 is underway.

“Everyone’s excited about Mike here tonight,” Harrison said at the time. “I love him. The smile, the charm, the sincerity, the maturity. He’s a great man and I feel like he’s a dear friend of mine already, so he’s a great candidate and he’s definitely going to be in the mix.”

He added, “I know that, having been doing this a while, when we get to After the Final Rose and have two nights of that, people are going to be clamoring for those guys as well. So we have to let the dust settle a little bit and then go back to the board and debate this whole thing.”

The decision will likely be announced at the end of the current season of Bachelor in Paradise, currently airing Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.