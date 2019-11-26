‘The Bachelor’ Preview Shows Hannah Brown Returning for Peter Weber

During the live finale of Dancing With the Stars, Hannah Brown was spotted somewhere many viewers weren’t expecting too see her. Of course, she was out on the dance floor competing for the Mirrorball Trophy, but it was in between dances when eagle-eyed viewers noticed her in a promo for the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Is Hannah Brown returning for Peter Weber’s season?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nothing has been confirmed, but the preview for the show suggests it may be happening. Brown was seen in what appeared to be a passionate conversation with Weber.

Does Hannah even have a boarding pass for this flight!? Watch Peter’s journey takeoff on Monday, January 6. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/3pHzuT7hbL — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 26, 2019

“I’m so confused right now. What are you doing here?” Weber says to Brown in the clip.

She responds: “Making decisions for my heart because I know there’s still something there, and I would do anything for a relationship.”

The trailer has got Bachelor Nation in a frenzy.

“Excuse me but did I just see Hannah Brown trying to go back to Peter on the Bachelor…… um what,” one user tweeted.

OH MY GOD @hannahbrown IS REJOINING THE BACHELOR FRANCHISE ON THIS SEASON!! I’m so excited!!! AHHH #TheBachelor — Chantell Wittig, LPN 💕 (@ChantellWittig) November 26, 2019

Many fans seem to think the promotion was accidental or misleading and that, in fact, she will be not returning.

“Okay, the trailer for the Bachelor this season,” one user began. “@HannahBrown I cannot get enough of you.”

Bachelor sneak peak going to leave me hanging like that!!?!? @BachelorABC @hannahbrown Peter & Hannah whaaaat?!

Oh I can’t wait for Monday’s in January! — baa (@sayyyBAA_) November 26, 2019

Shortly after it was revealed during the Bachelor in Paradise finale that Weber would be the next leading man, he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he spoke about the possibility of reconnecting with the woman who didn’t choose him.

“Listen, I fell in love with her, and I’ve been moving on,” Weber said. “I don’t know if I’ll completely lose all that love in my heart for her. I kinda hope I don’t, ’cause that will show me what I had was true and it was real. But I’m ready to move on and I’m ready to find my girl and I’m very hopeful this is gonna work out.”

As of this writing, there is nothing official about Brown appearing on the upcoming season. There are, however, rumors out there that began circulating last month that she does, in fact, make a return.

The new season of The Bachelor will return on Jan. 6.